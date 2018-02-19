 back to top
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Issues New Congressional Map For 2018 Elections

The map is the result of a decision that the existing map violated the state's constitution.

Chris Geidner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday afternoon released a new congressional map for use in the 2018 elections — the result of a decision from the court earlier this month that the existing map is an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander under the state's constitution.

Under the challenged map, only 5 of the state's 18 congressional districts are represented by Democrats — despite the fact that registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the swing state.

Republican lawmakers had asked the US Supreme Court to step in and halt the state court's opinion from going into effect, but Justice Samuel Alito — who oversees requests from Pennsylvania — denied the request.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court
Pennsylvania Supreme Court

This is a developing story. Please check BuzzFeed News for the latest.

Chris Geidner is the legal editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. In 2014, Geidner won the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association award for journalist of the year.

Contact Chris Geidner at chris.geidner@buzzfeed.com.

