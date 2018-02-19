Pennsylvania Supreme Court Issues New Congressional Map For 2018 Elections

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday afternoon released a new congressional map for use in the 2018 elections — the result of a decision from the court earlier this month that the existing map is an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander under the state's constitution.

Under the challenged map, only 5 of the state's 18 congressional districts are represented by Democrats — despite the fact that registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the swing state.



Republican lawmakers had asked the US Supreme Court to step in and halt the state court's opinion from going into effect, but Justice Samuel Alito — who oversees requests from Pennsylvania — denied the request.