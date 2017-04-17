Monday Arkansas Executions Are On Hold — But Others Could Proceed In Coming Days

Jim Young / Reuters ID: 10903739

WASHINGTON — The Arkansas Supreme Court put on hold both executions that had been scheduled for Monday night in the state — the first two of eight planned in the next two weeks.

Moments later, however, a federal appeals court overturned a district court’s weekend ruling that put all eight scheduled executions on hold due to the state’s execution protocol.

Absent a change in the Arkansas Supreme Court stays for Bruce Ward and Don Davis, that means no executions will happen in the state on Monday.

But the federal court decision means the state will continue attempts to carry out executions in the coming days. The state’s governor, Asa Hutchinson, scheduled the eight executions — two a night on four nights in a 10-day period — to take place before its supply of the sedative midazolam expires at the end of the month.



The Arkansas Supreme Court previously granted a stay of execution for Ward on a claim that he lacks the competency to face execution. The state asked the court to reconsider the stay, but the court has not yet ruled on the request.

On Monday, the court granted an additional stay to Ward and a stay for Davis on a claim that their executions should both be stayed pending the outcome of a case before the US Supreme Court currently, McWilliams v. Dunn. McWilliams will address whether the expert assistance an indigent defendant is provided at trial must be independent of the prosecution.

In their argument in favor of the stay, lawyers for Davis and Ward wrote that both men “have been denied this right.”

Although lawyers for the inmates said in a statement that the stays mean “[t]here will be no executions tonight,” the coming days likely will involve significant additional litigation following a ruling against the inmates on their federal claim that the state’s execution protocol — which uses the sedative midazolam — is unconstitutional.

The US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit — sitting en banc, meaning the whole appeals court — ruled 7-1 against the inmates in ending the stay of execution entered by the district court.

This is a developing story. Please check back at BuzzFeed News for the latest.