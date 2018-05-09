The Special Counsel's Office Has Been Looking Into Payments To Michael Cohen's Company Since Last Year

One of the world's largest pharmaceutical corporations acknowledged Wednesday morning that it paid a company set up by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, for consulting services and that it was contacted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office regarding those payments this past fall and "cooperated fully."

Novartis, which is based in Switzerland, said in a Wednesday statement to BuzzFeed News that "Novartis was contacted in November 2017 by lawyers from the Special Counsel’s office regarding the company’s agreement with Essential Consultants. Novartis cooperated fully with the Special Counsel’s office and provided all the information requested. Novartis considers this matter closed as to itself and is not aware of any outstanding questions regarding the agreement."

In the statement, Novartis said it entered into a one-year contract with Essential Consultants LLC, a company set up by Cohen in 2016 to facilitate the payment to Stormy Daniels.

"In February 2017, Novartis entered into a one-year agreement with Essential Consultants shortly after the election of President Trump focused on US healthcare policy matters. The terms were consistent with the market. The agreement expired in February 2018," Novartis said.



The revelation means that the special counsel's office has been looking into payments to Cohen's company for some time — months before the Wall Street Journal broke the news of the payment to Daniels in January.



It was revealed on Tuesday that another company that paid Cohen was Columbus Nova LLC, an investment firm run by Andrew Intrater that is linked to Renova Group, a company owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. Vekselberg, a one-time business associate of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, was sanctioned last month by the Trump administration as retaliation for Russian election meddling.

Novartis added, "As already stated, the engagement of Essential Consultants predated Vas Narasimhan becoming Novartis CEO. Dr. Narasimhan had no involvement whatsoever with this arrangement."

Narasimhan took over as CEO of Novartis in February, replacing Joseph Jimenez, who planned to retire after leading the Swiss company for eight years.



Narasimhan was among other executives who reportedly had dinner with Trump when the president attended Davos earlier this year.

