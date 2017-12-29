 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Gift Guide
More Caret down
Politics

Judge Denies Rick Gates's Request To Leave His House To Celebrate New Year's Eve

The defendant in one of the cases brought by the Special Counsel's Office will have to ring in the new year at home.

Posted on
Chris Geidner
Chris Geidner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Washington, DC
Reporting From
Washington, DC
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates leaves federal court on Dec. 11 in Washington, DC.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates leaves federal court on Dec. 11 in Washington, DC.

Rick Gates, the defendant in one of the cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller against associates of President Trump, will not be able to leave his house to ring in the new year.

A seemingly exasperated US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied his Thursday request to travel with his family for New Year's Eve events in a short, terse order on Friday.

"After all of that," Jackson wrote of the repeated prior requests regarding holiday travel filed by Gates, "defendant Gates filed yet another motion, with a new plan for New Year's celebrations . . . Given the untimely filing of the current motion, it will be denied."

Read the order:

Chris Geidner is the legal editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. In 2014, Geidner won the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association award for journalist of the year.

Contact Chris Geidner at chris.geidner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With Politics

Subscribe to our RSS feed
Advertisement