Jeff Sessions Says There Will Be An Investigation Into FISA Abuse Claims

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Justice Department's inspector general will investigate allegations of abuse by the department in obtaining a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant.

Critics of the Russia investigation have alleged there was abuse concerning the FISA warrant issued against Carter Page during the 2016 presidential election that was renewed for about six months into the Trump administration. Those allegations were the main issue discussed in the Republicans' House Intelligence Committee memo.

"We believe that the Department of Justice must adhere to the highest standards in the FISA court," Sessions said. "And, yes, it will be investigated, and I think that is just the appropriate thing. The inspector general will take that as one of the matters he'll deal with."



DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has been investigating the FBI's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server and related questions.

Earlier this month, Sessions mentioned in a Fox News interview that there would be an investigation and referenced Horowitz's work regarding allegations of FBI and Justice Department abuse more broadly in response to a follow-up question from Maria Bartiromo.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had not spoken to to President Trump — who has repeatedly commented on allegations of "FISA abuse" — about Sessions' announcement.

"I imagine he certainly supports the decision to look into what we feel to be some wrongdoing," Sanders added. "We feel that's the role of the Justice Department and we're glad they're fulfilling that role."

A spokesperson for the inspector general's office did not immediately confirm the investigation or otherwise respond to a request for comment.