DREAMer Detained For The Past Six Weeks Granted Release On Bond

WASHINGTON — A DREAMer detained since early February was granted release on bond by an immigration judge on Tuesday, a spokesperson helping with his case told BuzzFeed News.

Daniel Ramirez Medina, who has been in a detention center since he was picked up when US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents came to arrest his father on Feb. 10, is expected to be released soon, the spokesperson said.

Ramirez has been approved multiple times for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) program and was a valid DACA holder at the time he was detained.

He has since filed a federal habeas corpus action, seeking to have the federal government justify his detention and asking a court to order his release. Ramirez's legal team — which includes prominent legal scholars, law firm attorneys, and nonprofit advocates — had asked the federal court to order Ramirez to be released while his case is pending. That judge declined to do so, stating that Ramirez's "avenue for seeking such release should occur in the context of his removal proceedings, which by his own admission, are not being challenged here."

On Tuesday, after Ramirez did seek relief from an immigration judge, the judge granted Ramirez release on bond while his case proceeds.

This is a developing story. Please check back at BuzzFeed News for the latest.