Arkansas Prepares To Carry Out Its Fourth And Final Execution Of The Month

Four of the eight scheduled executions were put on hold, though, for varying reasons by varying courts. But Arkansas was able to carry out the state's first execution in more than a decade this past week and later carried out two executions in one night — the first time a state has done so in over 15 years.

Two months ago, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the state was scheduling eight executions — two each on four days — for the last two weeks of April before one of its three execution drugs, the sedative midaolam, is due to expire.

Arkansas officials are prepared to carry out their fourth and final execution of the month Thursday evening — half as many executions as the state had planned to carry out in April.

One execution remains scheduled for Thursday: that of convicted murderer Kenneth Williams.

The second scheduled Thursday execution, of Jason McGehee, was put on hold by a federal court because the the condensed timeline for the planned executions had shortened the schedule for the state’s clemency process too much.



Unless a court steps in to stop Williams' death, however, he is set to be executed at 7 p.m. CT.

Williams was sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Cecil Boren, a man he shot when he was trying to escape from prison — where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of Dominique Hurd.

Although the Arkansas Supreme Court denied two of Williams' requests for a stay of execution on Wednesday, his lawyers filed a new state court lawsuit to halt his execution on Thursday. His lawyers also have asked Hutchinson to step in and grant Williams a temporary reprieve so that the state's parole board can consider a renewed clemency request. Specifically, they point to their claim that Williams is intellectually disabled and that the family of one of Williams' victims has asked that his life be spared.

In the new state court lawsuit, Williams' lawyers note that Williams previously was a part of the group litigation in federal court challenging the state's lethal injection protocol — specifically its use of midazolam, which has been used in several botched executions in recent years, although its use in Oklahoma was upheld by the US Supreme Court.

This state lawsuit is different, Williams' lawyers argue, because it "raises as-applied challenges unique to Plaintiff in light of his personal medical conditions and in light of the disturbing events at this week's executions."

The lawsuit alleges that the state "does not follow its own procedures" in carrying out executions, pointing to witness accounts of continued movements by both Jack Jones and Marcel Williams after the start of their executions on April 24.

If Thursday's execution goes forward, it will be the tenth execution to take place in the US this year. Texas has carried out four executions in 2017, and Missouri and Virginia have each carried out one execution.