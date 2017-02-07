Get Our News App
How Cringeworthy Is Your Life?
Trump And Hillary Supporters Try Talking Politics video
34 Sparkly DIY Ideas For Anyone Whose Favorite…
Christie Brinkley Is In This Year’s Swimsuit Issue…
Jimmy Kimmel Forced Emma Stone To Relive That…
Politics

Appeals Court Considering Now Whether Trump’s Ban Should Stay On Hold While Legality Is Considered

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit is hearing one hour of arguments over the temporary restraining order against President Trump’s refugee and travel ban.

Chris Geidner
Chris Geidner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Afp / AFP / Getty Images

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court will be holding a hearing at 3 p.m. Pacific Time / 6 p.m. Eastern Time over whether President Trump’s refugee and travel ban executive order should remain on hold while the legality of the order is hashed out in the courts.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit will be providing an audio livestream of the arguments, which will be before a three-judge panel — providing the chance for people listen in real time to the arguments over the authority of the president, and the courts, on questions relating to immigration and national security issues.

youtube.com

The hearing is over whether the appeals court should issue a stay of — or, put on hold — US District Judge James Robart’s Feb. 3 temporary restraining order (TRO). Robart’s order halted enforcement of key provisions of the Jan. 27 executive order: the ban on travel to the US from seven majority-Muslim countries and the halt to the refugee program.

At the 9th Circuit Tuesday, Judges William Canby, Richard Clifton, and Michelle Friedland will be hearing the arguments over the Justice Department’s request to issue a stay of Robart’s order pending the outcome of an appeal of the case. Judges Canby and Friedland earlier denied the Justice Department’s request for an immediate stay of the TRO, but set a more full briefing schedule that led to Tuesday’s arguments.

Over the past two days, the states of Washington and Minnesota — who are suing the federal government over the order — and the Justice Department, as well as several outside groups, filed briefs with the court over the statutory and constitutional questions at issue in the challenge to Trump’s order.

Now, the court will hold an hour of argument time — 30 minutes for each side — over the question. In a media advisory about the hearing, the court announced that a decision “is not expected to come down today,” but that a ruling would “probably” come “this week.”

The state of Washington’s solicitor general, Noah Purcell, is arguing for the states, and August Flentje, from the Justice Department, is arguing for the federal government.

The appeals court generally provides a video livestream of arguments, but the quick turnaround of scheduling for Tuesday’s arguments mean that the hearing will actually being taking place over the phone. Friedland, who will be presiding over the arguments, is in San Jose, California; Canby is in Phoenix; and Clifton is in Honolulu.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Chris Geidner is the legal editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, D.C. In 2014, Geidner won the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association award for journalist of the year.
Contact Chris Geidner at chris.geidner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
It Looks Like Someone Curated The Wikileaks Emails Before They Were Published

by Sheera Frenkel

Connect With Politics
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing