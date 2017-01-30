Acting Attorney General Orders Justice Department Not To Defend Trump’s Ban

AP Photo/J. David Ake ID: 10430187

WASHINGTON — Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has ordered Justice Department attorneys not to defend President Trump’s executive order limiting immigration and temporarily halting the refugee program.

“[F]or as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order,” she wrote, detailing that she is “not convinced” that defending the order met with her responsibilities as head of the Justice Department “to always seek justice and stand for what is right.”

The striking move, which follows five district court rulings over the weekend halting enforcement of parts of the order, comes the evening before the Senate Judiciary Committee is due to vote on Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions.

An additional lawsuit against the executive order was filed by the Council on American–Islamic Relations, with another announced by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Yates took over as acting attorney general upon former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s departure from the job. She previously had been confirmed by the Senate as deputy attorney general in 2015.

Yates has worked for the Justice Department for nearly 30 years, according to her Justice Department biography, beginning as a federal prosecutor in Georgia.



White House spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson told pool reporters a statement or other comment would be forthcoming.

A little more than an hour after the first report on the news from CNN, Trump did respond, on Twitter, declaring that Democrats’ delaying confirmation of Trump’s cabinet picks means, “Now have an Obama A.G.”

The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) ID: 10430532

Former Obama Justice Department individuals, though, quickly weighed in to back Yates’ move.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder: Sally Yates: person of integrity/attorney with great legal skill. Has served this nation with distinction. Her judgment should be trusted. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) ID: 10430573

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal: ActingAG made right call.The refusal to defend a law as a doj atty so difficult.This was not a law but a terrible Exec Order bereftofprocess — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) ID: 10430572

Read the message from Acting Attorney General Sally Yates: ID: 10430413

This is a developing story. Please check back at BuzzFeed News for further developments.