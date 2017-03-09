ACLU Lawyer Files Ethics Complaint Against Jeff Sessions Over Russia Testimony
The Alabama State Bar is being asked to investigate the attorney general’s statements about contact with Russian officials to “determine whether he violated the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct.”
WASHINGTON — A lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union filed an ethics complaint against Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday, asking the Alabama Bar to “determine whether he violated the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct” in his sworn testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding his contact with Russian officials.
“Mr. Sessions made false statements during sworn testimony on January 10, 2017, and in a subsequent written response to questions on January 17, 2017,” the complaint alleges.
Christopher Anders, a lawyer with the ACLU in Washington, DC, filed the complaint, which asks the state’s bar to investigate whether Sessions engaged in professional misconduct in the answers he gave to the committee regarding his contact with Russian officials.
The complaint points to two of Sessions’ answers to the committee — the exchange he had with Sen. Al Franken about Russian communications during the campaign, and a written follow-up response to Sen. Patrick Leahy — as potentially violating the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct.
