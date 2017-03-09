Get Our News App
This Quiz Will Show How Much You Personify Numbers
17 Things You’ll Get If Nobody Appreciates Your…
ACLU Lawyer Files Ethics Complaint Against Jeff…
29 Tweets That Will Make You Laugh If You’re A Woman
Americans Try Egyptian Food For The First Time video
A Liberal Troll Is Engaged In A Fake News Turf War…
One Of Australia’s Most Controversial Cartoonists…
Omarosa Manigault Is Very Powerful — And A Lot Of…
Can You Recommend A Book That "Riverdale" Fans…
Politics

ACLU Lawyer Files Ethics Complaint Against Jeff Sessions Over Russia Testimony

The Alabama State Bar is being asked to investigate the attorney general’s statements about contact with Russian officials to “determine whether he violated the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct.”

Chris Geidner
Chris Geidner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

WASHINGTON — A lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union filed an ethics complaint against Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday, asking the Alabama Bar to “determine whether he violated the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct” in his sworn testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding his contact with Russian officials.

“Mr. Sessions made false statements during sworn testimony on January 10, 2017, and in a subsequent written response to questions on January 17, 2017,” the complaint alleges.

Christopher Anders, a lawyer with the ACLU in Washington, DC, filed the complaint, which asks the state’s bar to investigate whether Sessions engaged in professional misconduct in the answers he gave to the committee regarding his contact with Russian officials.

The complaint points to two of Sessions’ answers to the committee — the exchange he had with Sen. Al Franken about Russian communications during the campaign, and a written follow-up response to Sen. Patrick Leahy — as potentially violating the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct.

View this embed ›

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Chris Geidner is the legal editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, D.C. In 2014, Geidner won the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association award for journalist of the year.
Contact Chris Geidner at chris.geidner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Inside The “Mad Max-Style” Tactics ISIS Is Using In Its Last Stand In Iraq

by Mike Giglio

Connect With Politics
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing