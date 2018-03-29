A Prominent Liberal Judge From The 9th Circuit Court Has Died At 87

Judge Stephen Reinhardt of the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit has died, a court spokesperson confirmed. He was 87.

A liberal champion, Reinhardt was appointed to the bench by President Carter in 1980.

He authored key liberal court opinions on hot-button topics ranging from abortion and marriage equality to assisted suicide and immigration. At the same time, the opinions made him a target of criticism from conservative corners — and of regular reversal from the Supreme Court.



The 9th Circuit, which has prompted President Trump's outrage for its liberal rulings, covers a wide swath of the western states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, the Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, and Washington state.

The loss to the liberal legal world was summed up by another liberal champion, Harvard Law professor Larry Tribe, who called Reinhardt's death "a devastating loss," adding, "His intellectual rigor was matched only by his progressive instincts and compassion. The world is a darker place."

Reinhardt's former clerks — recent law school graduates who work closely with a judge in considering cases and crafting opinions — spoke out about his liberal legacy.

Calling Reinhardt "a man who felt the law down to his fingertips," Joshua Matz, who clerked for Reinhardt, and then Justice Anthony Kennedy, told BuzzFeed News, "He genuinely believed that the law could be used to make the world better for everyone," while also "fulfill[ing] the values of the Constitution."



"You read a judge's opinions and you get a sense of who they are," Matz said. Spending time with a judge as a clerk, though, he said, "You get to know them in a very different way, and Judge Reinhardt was a profoundly good and passionate and brilliant man who loved the law and loved his clerks."

Brian Goldman, who clerked for Reinhardt and then Justice Sonia Sotomayor tweeted about his "one of a kind" boss.