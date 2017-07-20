Twitter Touts Progress Combating Abuse, But Repeat Victims Remain Frustrated

It’s been just over seven months since Twitter pledged to move faster to combat the systemic abuse problem that has plagued it for a decade, and the company claims to have made dramatic improvements in that time.



In a Thursday blog post by Ed Ho, Twitter’s general manager of the consumer product and engineering groups, the company said that users are “experiencing significantly less abuse on Twitter today than they were six months ago.” The company also touted, for the first time, statistics about its progress on combating abuse. According to Ho, Twitter is “taking action on 10x the number of abusive accounts every day compared to the same time last year” and has limited account functionality and suspended “thousands more abusive accounts each day” compared to the same time last year.

Twitter claims this uptick in account suspensions and limitations is changing the behavior of its most contentious users. According to Ho, 65% of limited accounts are only suspended once for rules violations; after Twitter limits or suspends accounts for a brief time (and explains why), these users “generate 25% fewer abuse reports.”

Lastly, the company said that it has seen evidence that its biggest anti-abuse feature — customized muting and algorithmic filtering tools — is “having a positive impact.” According to Ho, “blocks after @mentions from people you don’t follow are down 40%.”

Despite the victory lap, Twitter conceded that “there is still much work to be done” — an admission borne out by the experiences of many users still suffering from harassment on the platform.

Ho said that Twitter’s “new systems have removed twice the number” of abusive accounts in the last four months alone, and noted that the company's human-led safety and support teams continue "to review content daily and improve how we enforce our policies.” Still, a concerning number of users have found Twitter’s “new systems” to be remarkably like the old ones when it comes to dismissing valid harassment reports. Earlier this week, BuzzFeed News reported that Twitter’s inconsistent enforcement of harassment reports has led frustrated victims of abuse to look to a third party — often the media — to intervene.