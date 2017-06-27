Sections

Tech

Twitter Suspended The Fader And Other Music Site Accounts Over Copyright Violations

The suspensions came after the sites posted tweets using copyrighted material from Viacom's BET Awards, according to one of the suspended publications.

Charlie Warzel
us placing calls trying to get off twitter suspension. free @thefader #FREEFADER
us placing calls trying to get off twitter suspension. free @thefader #FREEFADER

This morning Twitter suspended the accounts of a number of music publications. The accounts in question — The Fader, 2DOPEBOYZ, Pigeons and Planes, and Hip Hop N More — were suspended following a string of tweets which featured footage from both the BET Awards and the NBA Awards on Sunday and Monday evening.

While Twitter does not comment on individual accounts, Pigeons and Planes did confirm that the site was recently notified of a copyright infringement notice filed by Viacom, the company that owns BET. Viacom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Likely, the infringement came from posting video content to Twitter from the awards ceremony that had been recorded using a cell phone. Though it's rare for Twitter to suspend major publications for copyright, there is precedent. In 2015, the sports sites Deadspin and SB Nation were suspended due to a barrage of copyright takedown requests from the NFL for posting video clips from games. Similarly, during last year's summer Olympics, Twitter took down a large number of tweets for violating the IOC's ruling that only rights-holding broadcasters can share “sound or moving images” from the games.

According to three sources, the publications are addressing the issues with legal teams and Twitter to reinstate their accounts. Still, the hard line from Twitter is a clear signal to publications and individuals that a copyright violation notice from a major media company is the most reliable way to lose access to one's account.

Twitter's hair trigger on copyright enforcement is in stark contrast to its response to individuals that have experienced harassment on the site. And given Twitter's decade-long history struggling with abuse and hate speech on the platform, a number of users have taken to Twitter to complain about what they perceive as unfair discrepancy in response time.

i can't believe @thefader is suspended but richard spencer is still allowed to be on this site posting fuckin depec… https://t.co/nUcUu2oZ75
i can't believe @thefader is suspended but richard spencer is still allowed to be on this site posting fuckin depec… https://t.co/nUcUu2oZ75

I know plenty of accounts that should be suspended before @thefader lol #FREEFADER
I know plenty of accounts that should be suspended before @thefader lol #FREEFADER

Why is @thefader suspended but we still got a bunch of racist, egg avi having profiles running their mouths on Twitter 🗣🗣🗣 #FREEFADER
Why is @thefader suspended but we still got a bunch of racist, egg avi having profiles running their mouths on Twitter 🗣🗣🗣 #FREEFADER

Charlie Warzel is a senior writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Warzel reports on and writes about the intersection of tech and culture.

Contact Charlie Warzel at charlie.warzel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

