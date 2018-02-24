Twitter Allowed Cryptocurrency Scammers To Hijack Verified Accounts To Take People’s Money

Unlike past versions of Twitter cryptocurrency phishing, @TronFoundationl is different: It has a verification badge, the blue check mark that Twitter uses to delineate famous or important accounts from imposters.

These types of scam accounts imitate real accounts and ask followers to send them bitcoin or ether. Often, these scammers promise those that send digital currency that they’ll receive as a reward four or five times the amount of money they put in. Fortunately, these scammers are usually easy to spot: their usernames have extra letters or symbols, and the accounts were only recently created.



Some online have noticed as well. Apparently somehow this fake acct got verified by @Twitter @TwitterSupport Seems like Twitter doesn’t care except t… https://t.co/li9xZHE6kx

TronFoundationl’s verification hijacking marks the latest in innovation in cryptocurrency scamming. Since the account is legitimately verified by Twitter, it's much more likely to be trusted than other scams, making people more susceptible to falling for its donation ploys.

Geoff Golberg, a Twitter user who frequently calls out bot and scam accounts, was one of the first to spot the Tron fake. "I saw it was a verified account so immediately was intrigued. To me, it was clear it was a scam, given that I have been encountering these for quite some time," he told BuzzFeed News. "But to others, given the verified account, I could totally see people falling for it." And it appears people are falling for the scam. Here's an example of @TronFoundationl replying to a tweet by Justin Sun, the real founder of Tron on Friday afternoon.



So how did @TronFoundationl get verified? A quick scroll through its Twitter feed suggests that the scammers running @TronFoundationl took over the account from a company called LiteracyBridge, an nonprofit based in Seattle, Washington. According to the cached version of its Twitter page and its current Facebook account, LiteracyBridge is an organization focused on "Improving the health, income & quality of life for the world’s most underserved communities by providing life-changing knowledge through innovative technology."



Shortly after BuzzFeed News reported @Tronfoundationl to Twitter, the account was taken down. A version of @LiteracyBridge was reinstated in its place. Literary Bridge could not immediately be reached for comment — a phone line listed on its Facebook page was dead. And @LiteraryBridge doesn't seem to be the only verified account that's been repurposed for a scam.

It's unclear how the scammers took over the verified accounts, but some signs point to a hack.



It does not appear that Twitter responded to Thakkar. Still, hijacking verified accounts and using them to scam users is, of course, is highly unusual. Normally, Twitter’s standard policy is that when a verified account changes its user name, it is stripped of its verification in order to prevent bad actors from taking over an account and exploiting its verification.



Please note: changing your username will result in losing your badge. Questions? File request at http://t.co/zb2ykUyF we'll get to it ASAP!

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to why the verified accounts were allowed to stay verified after changing usernames. In recent months Twitter has made changes to the verification process; in November the company suspended all verification indefinitely after the social network verified Jason Kessler, a white supremacist who organized the Unite the Right rally last August in Charlottesville that resulted in the death of counterprotester Heather Heyer. "We realized some time ago the system is broken and needs to be reconsidered," said CEO Jack Dorsey.

