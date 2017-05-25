Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
Tech

Harvard's Closed Captioning Malfunctioned And Turned Zuckerberg's Speech Into A Jibberish Tone Poem

"CECEOKOK wasn't the first thing I built" - Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Posted on
Charlie Warzel
Charlie Warzel
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Today, Harvard's closed captioning system apparently malfunctioned — just as Zuckerberg was giving his commencement speech at Harvard University.

And it ruled.

Like any good commencement speech — there were important career lessons for the graduates.

This perfectly sums up Zuck’s speech
Mike Murphy @mcwm

This perfectly sums up Zuck’s speech

Reply Retweet Favorite

And wise words to look deep within one's self.

Ben Collins @oneunderscore__

Reply Retweet Favorite

As well as the poignant reminder that, when things don't go your way, you should dust your self off and never FEELINGORRYOROR yourself.

.@melaniehannah found the best thing in the world: insanely bad closed captioning of Zuck's commencement address on… https://t.co/e7vyy2l9kX
Ben Collins @oneunderscore__

.@melaniehannah found the best thing in the world: insanely bad closed captioning of Zuck's commencement address on… https://t.co/e7vyy2l9kX

Reply Retweet Favorite

Zuck even took his own advice to bare one's soul, and opened up about his past.

Learning a lot about Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook’s automatic speech captions. Anyone got a CECEOKOK login that st… https://t.co/FViu4aMUdE
Casey Newton @CaseyNewton

Learning a lot about Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook’s automatic speech captions. Anyone got a CECEOKOK login that st… https://t.co/FViu4aMUdE

Reply Retweet Favorite

For the soon-to-be graduates in attendance, the pelting rain was a reminder of the cold, uncertain world they'd soon enter.

it is raining here and everyone isnmiserable
ಠ_ಠ @MikeIsaac

it is raining here and everyone isnmiserable

Reply Retweet Favorite

But fear not. Zuckerberg's words were a balm for their restless souls.

Facebook’s auto-caption function is… not great
Mike Murphy @mcwm

Facebook’s auto-caption function is… not great

Reply Retweet Favorite

And a pledge to not only find the void within, but to turn it into a 3-star hotel.

Love staying at the Voidd Inn when I’m in town
Mike Murphy @mcwm

Love staying at the Voidd Inn when I’m in town

Reply Retweet Favorite

Zuckerberg's message was the story of the everyman and everywoman. Hard truths that bristled among the woolen suit-clad robber barons in attendance.

We now go live to Mark Zuckerberg addressing the passengers of the titanic
Rich Arnold 🥉 @heyricharnold

We now go live to Mark Zuckerberg addressing the passengers of the titanic

Reply Retweet Favorite

They may not have liked the message provided by Harvard's closed captioning algorithms, but there was little they could do.

The woman behind Zuck looks like she is straight up falling asleep and I love it.
Madison M. K. @4evrmalone

The woman behind Zuck looks like she is straight up falling asleep and I love it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The algorithm, you see, is always right.

lol this is the opposite of what he said
Mike Murphy @mcwm

lol this is the opposite of what he said

Reply Retweet Favorite

CORRECTION

This story and headline is updated to note it was Harvard's closed captioning that malfunctioned, not Facebook's.

Charlie Warzel is a senior writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Warzel reports on and writes about the intersection of tech and culture.

Contact Charlie Warzel at charlie.warzel@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed