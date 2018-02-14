Apple's New HomePod Is Leaving Mysterious White Rings On Wood Tables

Apple's new HomePod smartspeaker has only been available to buy for less than a week, but the $350 gadget is already making its mark. Quite literally.

Specifically, some users are complaining that the speaker's silicon base is leaving a white ring after being placed on wooden tables.

In a HomePod review on the site Pocket Lint, one user reported that "within 20 minutes the HomePod had caused a white discoloured ring to appear on the wood that some days later has faded, although still hasn't completely disappeared." The the New York Times–owned review site Wirecutter also noticed a "defined white ring" after placing the speaker on both an oiled butcher-block countertop and a wooden side table. "