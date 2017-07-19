Here’s A Hotline For Sharing Stories Of Harassment In Tech

We think your stories are valuable, so here's a hotline for you to share them anonymously. What was your experience? If you chose to stay quiet — why?

Perhaps you don’t think your incident was “important” enough, perhaps you fear the scrutiny you’d face, or perhaps you’re still working through mixed feelings. Perhaps you’d suffer professional consequences, or perhaps you had to sign a non-disparagement clause.

Harassment is an important issue in the tech industry, but not everyone feels comfortable making public statements about their experiences. Many people feel pressure, in big ways or small, to stay quiet.

Interested in listening to stories?

Soon, we will be publishing stories on this hotline - check back in a few days for the option to hear messages that have been submitted.

How your stories will be used:

We may play back any story you submit to other callers. We may also re-publish experiences on BuzzFeed stories in the future. However, your phone number will always be kept anonymous from the public. If you are willing to be contacted by a reporter, you will have the option to share your phone number with BuzzFeed and we may follow up with you.

Some tips & details:

Your message can be up to 60 seconds long. We encourage you to avoid sharing identifying information, such as names of individuals.

Remember that the hotline is about sharing stories, so you will be recorded and BuzzFeed News may share your story with others. We can only do so though if we are, in our sole discretion, able to determine when, where, how, and in what form your story should be shared to reach the most people. Protecting individuals’ identities is important to us, so we may modify your recording and remove identifying information. By using the hotline, you give BuzzFeed News permission to reproduce, perform, display, transmit, transform, and distribute your story without any sort of payment to you.







