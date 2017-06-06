Uber Fired 20 People In A Harassment Investigation

Uber told employees at an all-hands meeting on Tuesday that it has fired 20 people and investigated at least 200 claims of discrimination and harassment, among other issues, in an internal investigation into its workplace culture.



The information was shared by Uber's chief human resources officer Liane Hornsey; CEO Travis Kalanick was not present at the meeting, and is spending time with family following the death of his mother in a boating accident.

In the meeting, the company did not name the employees who were fired. An Uber spokesperson told BuzzFeed the 215 reported claims included issues related to discrimination, sexual harassment, unprofessional behavior, bullying, harassment, retaliation, physical security. The claims came from employees worldwide, but the majority were raised by employees in San Francisco, where Uber is headquartered.

Of the more than 200 claims, Uber took no action in 100 cases. A source familiar with the situation told BuzzFeed those claims were found to be unsubstantiated.

Uber launched an internal investigation into its workplace culture after a blog post by former engineer Susan Fowler Rigetti went viral in February, alleging systemic sexism. A source who declined to be named said those terminated were removed due to a variety of reasons including harassment, bullying or discrimination.



Following Fowler’s allegations, Uber hired the law firm Perkins Coie to investigate her claims. The results of that investigation were shared with Uber employees Monday. Separately, Uber has brought on former attorney general Eric Holder to conduct an investigation into discrimination at Uber. The results of that investigation were not discussed Monday, nor was Uber board member Arianna Huffington’s role in steering Kalanick’s leadership following Uber’s PR crisis. Perkins Coie's findings will feed into the Holder report.



An Uber spokesperson also said the company will continue running a confidential hotline for employees to report concerns, and that its employee relations team has doubled. The team now reports to Hornsey directly, and Uber has put in place a formal system to track employee complaints.

During the meeting, which was scheduled for an hour and started around 10 a.m. in San Francisco, Susan Fowler tweeted a series of criticisms regarding how the investigation at Uber has been handled so far.