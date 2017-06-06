Uber Fired 20 People In A Harassment Investigation

Uber told employees at an all-hands meeting on Tuesday that it has fired 20 people and investigated at least 200 claims of discrimination and harassment in an internal investigation into its workplace culture.
The information was shared by Uber's chief human resources officer Liane Hornsey; CEO Travis Kalanick was not present at the meeting, and is spending time with family following the death of his mother in a boating accident.
In the meeting, the company did not name the employees who were fired. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Uber for comment.
Uber launched an internal investigation into its workplace culture after a blog post by former engineer Susan Fowler Rigetti went viral in February, alleging systemic sexism. A source who declined to be named said those terminated were removed due to a variety of reasons including harassment, bullying or discrimination.
Following Fowler’s allegations, Uber hired the law firm Perkins Coie to investigate her claims. The results of that investigation were shared with Uber employees Monday. Separately, Uber has brought on former attorney general Eric Holder to conduct an investigation into discrimination at Uber. The results of that investigation were not discussed Monday, nor was Uber board member Arianna Huffington’s role in steering Kalanick’s leadership following Uber’s PR crisis. Perkins Coie's findings will feed into the Holder report.
During the meeting, which was scheduled for an hour and started around 10 a.m. in San Francisco, Susan Fowler tweeted a series of criticisms regarding how the investigation at Uber has been handled so far.
Uber on Monday announced that it had hired Frances Frei, a Harvard Business School professor, as senior vice president of leadership and strategy. Uber said in a blog post announcing the hire that she would "act as a partner" to its head of human resources, Liane Hornsey, and called her "one of the world’s most respected authorities on organizational transformation." Frei was introduced to Uber staff by Hornsey during Monday's meeting.
The company has also hired a second female executive this week, Bozoma Saint John, who previously served as Apple's head of global consumer marketing for Apple Music and iTunes, according to reports. TechCrunch and Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Saint John had joined Uber. An Uber spokesperson declined to comment but said Saint John would not be filling the role of chief operating officer, for which Uber has been interviewing candidates for several months.
This story is breaking and will continue to be updated...
