An Autonomous Uber Vehicle Struck And Killed A Woman In Arizona

A woman was struck and killed by an autonomous Uber vehicle in Tempe, Arizona, last night, according to local news reports on Monday.

Local police told ABC 15 that the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time, with a driver operator inside.

The pedestrian was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk when she was struck, and later died at the hospital.

Uber has been testing its autonomous vehicles in Arizona for over a year. In March 2017, Uber suspended its self-driving program in Arizona for two days after an autonomous vehicle crashed, flipping onto its side.

Uber told BuzzFeed News that it has halted its self-driving operations in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto. The company also provided the following statement from the Tempe Police Department:



We wanted to provide an update to the Uber accident that occurred overnight on Mill Ave. just south of Curry Rd. The vehicle involved is one of Uber's self-driving vehicles. It was in autonomous mode at the time of the collision, with a vehicle operator behind the wheel. The vehicle was traveling northbound just south of Curry Rd. when a female walking outside of the crosswalk crossed the road from west to east when she was struck by the Uber vehicle. She was transported to a local area hospital where she passed away from her injuries. Her next of kin has not been notified yet so her name is not being released at this time. Uber is assisting and this is still an active investigation.

Uber said in a tweet Monday, "We’re fully cooperating with @TempePolice and local authorities as they investigate this incident." CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted, "We’re thinking of the victim’s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened."