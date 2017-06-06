Sections

Tech

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tweets About The Size Of His Rocket, Going Commando

TMI, dude.

Posted on
Caroline O'Donovan
Caroline O'Donovan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Elon Musk was a bit quick to fire on Twitter Monday night, tweeting blue jokes about both the size of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ("is it more about the way you use it?") and about his underwear preference (none at all, you'll be glad to know) within just a few hours.

Here's his response to a tweet asking how big the Falcon 9 rocket is...

Or is it more about the way you use it? https://t.co/VvqgOX3XFJ
Elon Musk @elonmusk

Or is it more about the way you use it? https://t.co/VvqgOX3XFJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

And another, apparently, on his underwear, or lack thereof.

I'm not *saying* they're related, but … https://t.co/p5d2zkC7e7
Elon Musk @elonmusk

I'm not *saying* they're related, but … https://t.co/p5d2zkC7e7

Reply Retweet Favorite

... which was actually a reference to another joke about not wearing underwear he made earlier in the day.

@rolandscahill @TeslaMotors Wearing anything at all is just a conspiracy by the capitalist running dogs of Big Underwear
Elon Musk @elonmusk

@rolandscahill @TeslaMotors Wearing anything at all is just a conspiracy by the capitalist running dogs of Big Underwear

Reply Retweet Favorite

Musk, a prolific tweeter. scored virtual fist bumps from his fanbase with his locker room banter.

@elonmusk I love your twitter so much. Subject goes from AI to dick jokes 😂 Lawd please make #ElonAfterDark a thing
Isco @isco__

@elonmusk I love your twitter so much. Subject goes from AI to dick jokes 😂 Lawd please make #ElonAfterDark a thing

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some even joined in...

@elonmusk Getting it up more than once is a good start. 😏
TheThinkingCat @Thinking__Cat

@elonmusk Getting it up more than once is a good start. 😏

Reply Retweet Favorite

The timing of the tweets is noteworthy, given that Tesla recently fired a female employee who sued the company over allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. Not to mention the tech industry's reputation when it comes to bro culture.

Did @elonmusk just seriously make a dick joke? What kind of culture is Tesla building? https://t.co/er90OWrlAF https://t.co/v1p9OiMVPi
Jessica Guynn @jguynn

Did @elonmusk just seriously make a dick joke? What kind of culture is Tesla building? https://t.co/er90OWrlAF https://t.co/v1p9OiMVPi

Reply Retweet Favorite

But whether or not Musk's tweet sheds any light on how he runs his business, some felt Monday's repetitive junk jokes were just icky.

Elon Musk is your friend in high school's dad who could never detect the line so just crossed it constantly https://t.co/sCJQcygJtp
Alana Massey @AlanaMassey

Elon Musk is your friend in high school's dad who could never detect the line so just crossed it constantly https://t.co/sCJQcygJtp

Reply Retweet Favorite




Caroline O'Donovan is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Caroline O'Donovan at caroline.odonovan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

