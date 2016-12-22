Get Our News App
27 Times Ethel Booba Was A Goddamn Gift To The…
Women Work Out Shirtless For A Week
21 Jokes You’ll Only Get If You’ve Ever Worked In…
Signs You Might Be The Worst video
This Guy Putting His Sleeping Girlfriend’s Bonnet…
This Teacher’s Pure Reaction To His Students Buying…
Tech

Social Media Reportedly Blocked In Turkey After Horrific ISIS Video

Access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube is reportedly being throttled in Turkey after an ISIS account posted a video of two Turkish soldiers being burned to death.

Caroline O'Donovan
Caroline O'Donovan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Access to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube has reportedly been blocked in Turkey.

The move comes after a group known as the Aleppo Province of the Islamic State reportedly posted a video Thursday showing two Turkish soldiers being burned alive near Aleppo.

Some Internet users in Turkey say they still have access to the social networks, however, and it’s possible they’re using VPNs as a workaround.

Turkey’s government is known for restricting its citizens’ internet access during times of crisis; it most recently throttled access to these sites earlier this week, after a Turkish police officer assassinated Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov in an art gallery in Ankara, claiming to want revenge for the Syrian Civil War.

In July, the UN Human Rights Council passed a non-binding resolution in opposition to the practice of limiting access to the Internet and sites like Facebook and Twitter, a move that Turkey supported at the time.

Google did not confirm reports that YouTube access has been blocked in Turkey, pointing to this site where the search giant reports service disruptions.

Twitter declined to comment on this story via email.

Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Caroline O'Donovan is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Caroline O'Donovan at caroline.odonovan@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Ivan Wilzig's God Complex

by Jeremy D. Larson

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing