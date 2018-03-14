Stephen Hawking Lived For Over 50 Years With ALS. Here’s Why That’s Unusual.

Rare and often fatal, it’s also called Lou Gehrig’s disease after the famed baseball player who was diagnosed with it in 1939, and ultimately died of the disease. In the UK, where Hawking was born, it’s called motor neurone disease (MND).

ALS attacks the nerves that carry impulses from the brain and spinal cord to the muscles throughout your body, causing them to degenerate and die. This affects the ability of these muscles to perform the voluntary movements needed for walking, talking, chewing, lifting objects, and more. When the muscles no longer receive the messages to move, they begin to weaken, twitch, and waste away (atrophy), according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS).

"The disease robs the whole body of all active movements we make to do daily tasks," Lucie Bruijn, chief scientist at the ALS Association, told BuzzFeed News. In some cases there may also be cognitive impairment or dementia, Bruijn said, but many people with ALS (like Hawking) do not have changes in their ability to think.

Most people who get ALS are between the ages of 40 and 70, and it can affect anyone regardless of race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status. Doctors do not know what causes ALS and there is currently no cure, although some treatments and technologies may help manage symptoms.