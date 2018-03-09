A total of 170 people in seven states have gotten sick after eating chicken salad contaminated with Salmonella typhimurium .

The outbreak has been linked to ready-to-eat chicken salad sold at Fareway grocery stores in seven states.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) first announced the outbreak on Feb. 22, when 65 people were infected with the germ, which is a food-borne pathogen that causes diarrhea and fever.

At the time, more than 20,000 pounds of potentially contaminated premade chicken salad was recalled by Triple T Specialty Meats, Inc. The chicken salad had been made between Jan. 2 and Feb. 7 and was sold in containers priced by weight from deli counters at Fareway grocery stores in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

This week the CDC announced that an additional 105 people had fallen ill, bringing the total number of cases to 170. In addition to the states where the chicken was sold, there have been cases in Texas and Indiana. (Most cases have been in Iowa.) The newly infected people likely purchased the contaminated chicken salad from Fareway stores before it was recalled, according to the CDC.

The people who have gotten sick range in age from 11 to 89. There have been 62 hospitalizations so far, but no reported deaths.

The CDC recommends throwing away all recalled chicken salad from Fareway stores (even if no one who ate it got sick) and sanitizing all countertops and other surfaces where the recalled chicken salad was stored.