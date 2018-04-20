Throw Out Your Romaine Lettuce Because It Could Be Contaminated With E. Coli

The outbreak widened this week, and officials are now warning US consumers to stay away from romaine lettuce — specifically chopped, store-bought romaine lettuce purchased either on its own or in a salad mix — until the outbreak is under control.

So far 53 people have gotten sick, including 31 people who were hospitalized, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Wednesday.

There have been no deaths yet, but in the past week alone, 18 new cases and nine more hospitalizations have been reported, including two people who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a dangerous type of kidney failure.

Escherichia coli (E. coli) are bacteria commonly found in the digestive tract of people and animals. These germs can make you sick if they contaminate food, but some — such as E. coli O157:H7, the strain in this outbreak — produce a toxin that can be potentially life threatening. These are called Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, or STEC.

Most strains cause severe diarrhea, but some can cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and kidney problems, according to the CDC. You can get exposed to E. coli from contaminated water or food, or through contact with fecal material from people or animals.