People Are Using The #HandsOffMyBC Hashtag To Protest Trump's Birth Control Coverage Rollback

The rules will allow employers to stop covering contraception for employees for moral or religious reasons. It does not fully overturn, but rather, rolls back the Obamacare contraception mandate — which required birth control to be covered by insurance companies (with no co-pay or coinsurance) as a preventive service. "The rules will broaden the ability of employers, universities, religious institutions, and even health insurers to opt-out of covering birth control," BuzzFeed News previously reported.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Friday morning that the rules will go into effect immediately. "Senior HHS officials, who asked not to be named, said that they estimated that 'no more' than 120,000 women would lose contraception coverage under this rule," BuzzFeed News reported. However, advocacy groups such as Planned Parenthood contest these claims and already four advocacy groups and Massachusetts are suing the Trump administration to block the rules.