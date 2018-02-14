Norovirus Is Hitting The Olympics. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Officials are currently scrambling to contain an outbreak of norovirus among security staff at the Winter Olympics. So far, nearly 200 people have gotten sick.
In response, 1,200 members of security detail were quarantined, and officials drafted members of the South Korean army to fill in as staff, BuzzFeed News previously reported. No athletes have been diagnosed so far.
Norovirus, often known as the "winter stomach bug," is a highly contagious viral infection that causes A LOT of diarrhea and vomiting.
It typically spreads through contaminated water or food, or contact with contaminated people and surfaces.
So outbreaks often occur in environments where tons of people are crowded together, such as cruise ships or... you guessed it: the dorms at the Olympics.
The infection typically isn't life threatening, but you should see a doctor if your symptoms become severe or you are considered "high risk."
You can protect yourself and others from norovirus by washing your hands and avoiding or limiting contact with infected people.
And if you recover from norovirus, remember that you aren't in the clear — you can still spread the illness... and you can get re-infected after a few months.
