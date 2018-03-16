Here’s What’s Actually Inside The McDonald’s Shamrock Shake

Every March, McDonald's reissues its infamous mint-flavored "Shamrock Shake" to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
And some people are really excited about it!*
But what's actually inside this bright green drink?
A medium Shamrock Shake has 78 grams (or about 20 teaspoons) of sugar. That's a lot of sugar.
That said, the other McDonald's shake flavors (chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla) have similar amounts of sugar. So the Shamrock Shake isn't particularly bad compared with its peers.
But keep in mind that one Shamrock Shake has nearly *two and a half times* the maximum amount of added sugar that's recommended per day.
That said, if you're in the St. Patrick's Day spirit or you have a big sweet tooth, go for it — one shake probably won't hurt.
