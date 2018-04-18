A Flesh-Eating Germ Is Causing An Ulcer Epidemic In Australia And Scientists Don't Know Why

In the last two years, there has been an explosion of cases in the southeastern state of Victoria. In 2017, there were over 250 cases of the flesh-eating disease, which was a 51% increase from the year before. In 2016 there were 182 cases, which was also higher-than-normal.

The recent spike in cases is a "rapidly worsening epidemic" that requires "urgent scientific response," according to an article published in the Medical Journal of Australia (MJA) on Monday. The authors of the article did not respond for comment.

The Buruli ulcer (pictured above, in its early stages) is a chronic infection that slowly leads to erosion of the flesh if it's not treated. It is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium ulcerans, which belongs to the same family of germs that cause tuberculosis and Hansen's disease (also known as leprosy), according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The condition was first observed in the 1940s so it has been around for decades, Dr. Daniel Eiras, assistant professor of infectious diseases and immunology at NYU Langone Health told BuzzFeed News. There are approximately 2000 cases around the world each year, and most of these occur in West or Central Africa. Buruli ulcer has been reported in at least 33 countries, but cases are uncommon in the US.

"The difference here is that it's not well explained why we're seeing an increase of cases in Australia whereas in essentially the rest of the world, we're seeing a decrease in cases," Eiras said.

Researchers think the bacteria might circulate in contaminated water, possibly infecting people via inhalation or small cuts or abrasions in the skin. Or it might be transmitted via insects or be carried by small mammals, such as native possums in Australia — but no one really knows.