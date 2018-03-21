 back to top
This Cool Baby Greeted The World With A Big Smile And Open Arms

Angel Taylor was in labor for four days and needed an emergency C-section, but her son, Sullivan, looked chill and happy when he arrived.

Caroline Kee
This is Angel Taylor, a 33-year-old mother of three from Bremerton, Washington. She recently gave birth to her son, Sullivan, after four days of labor and an emergency C-section.

"It was really a difficult pregnancy in general and I had a lot of complications like gestational diabetes and hypertension, so it was very high risk from early on," Taylor told BuzzFeed News. During her 37-week checkup, Taylor received some unexpected news — her blood pressure was high and she would need to be induced a week early. "I wasn't ready at all; we hadn't even put the car seat in or finished packing ... so I was panicked," Taylor said. On Monday, March 5, Taylor arrived at the hospital to be induced, and fortunately her blood pressure went down. There, she was given small and gradual doses of Pitocin, a synthetic hormone used to cause or strengthen contractions to induce childbirth. "We were able to wait it out and try to have a natural birth, but we wanted to be slow because a more aggressive induction could've stressed the baby out or caused a uterine rupture, because I had gotten a C-section before," Taylor said. Taylor wasn't dilated, so doctors used a Foley catheter balloon to help her cervix open up. But by Thursday, four days after arriving at the hospital, she was only dilated 4 centimeters and baby Sullivan was not coming down even after Taylor's water had broken. "At that point, we knew a natural birth wasn't going to happen and we were worried something was wrong," Taylor said. So she was scheduled for an emergency C-section. Luckily, her photographer, Laura Shockley, made it in time to join her in the OR on Thursday night.
Taylor's photographer captured the moment Sullivan was born, and despite the scary and exhausting labor, he looked like the chillest baby ever.

It wasn't easy getting Sullivan out, but once doctors did, he threw his hands up triumphantly and gave a big smile as if to celebrate his own birth. In the perfectly timed photo, he looks like the chillest baby in the world. "It's funny because he was really big on stretching when he was in my belly and during labor we kept telling him, 'hey, there's a lot more room out here to stretch if you want to come out,' and when he came out he realized that too," Taylor said. It wasn't until surgery that doctors discovered Taylor had a buildup of scar tissue in her lower uterus, making it too tight for the baby's head to drop down so the cervix could dilate.
Seriously, just look at that pose one more time.

Taylor and Sullivan recently came home from the hospital and are both happy and healthy.

Taylor and her husband were initially worried about Sullivan's health because he was born early and had a knot in his umbilical cord, but he was born as healthy as can be. "He was totally fine and screaming his head off — it was a big relief," Taylor said. Despite Sullivan having some troubles feeding in his first few days, Taylor said he has been doing well. After spending a few days in the hospital, Taylor and Sullivan were able to go home and join the rest of the family.
"He's so sweet and relaxed and he's just been the easiest baby," Taylor said.

"Since bringing him home, he's just been so sweet and hardly cries at all ... and he just snuggles with us all the time," Taylor said. So baby Sullivan is definitely keeping up his chill post-birth demeanor. "The kids just love him so much; he's definitely fitting right in with family," she said. Taylor has documented her entire pregnancy journey on her YouTube channel.
Taylor’s photographer first shared the birth story with Love What Matters.

