Live Updates: Women Are Marching Around The World Against Trump — Again

Here’s What’s Happening
- It’s been 12 months to the day since President Donald Trump took the oath of office and entered the White House. That means it’s also been almost 12 months since millions of women in DC, across the US, and around the world took part in Women’s Marches against the new administration.
- One year on, women are hitting the streets once more in protest against what they say are anti-women policies by Trump.
- The movement is somewhat divided, however. Some women in conservative US states want to concentrate on political action and voter registration, while others want to focus on activism and social justice issues.
- The #MeToo movement has sparked a global reckoning for sexual harassment, and it’s expected marchers on Saturday will amplify the message further.
Updates
Women take to the streets one year on
Women around the US — and the world — are taking to the streets on Saturday on the first anniversary of the massive global protest dubbed the Women’s March.
Some 12 months ago, millions of women demonstrated in Washington, DC — and in cities around the US and the world — on the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as president. The march was an enormous show of defiance against Trump’s past disparaging comments about women and policies seens as hostile to women.
Once again, demonstrations are scheduled on every continent and cities around the world, like Abuja, Nigeria, and Zurich, Switzerland.
The central event will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, a US swing state. The “Power to the Polls” event is aimed at launching a national voter registration effort ahead of the November midterm elections.
“In 2018, we must turn our work into action ahead of the midterms,” said Women’s March co-president Tamika D. Mallory. “This new initiative will address voter registration and voter suppression head on.”
BuzzFeed News will be live-streaming the marches from major cities across the US. We also have a team of reporters who are embedded among the demonstrators tweeting and sharing clips on other social media platforms.
Stay with us for the day as the marchers take to the streets.
— David Mack