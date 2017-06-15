What's Going On In The News Today?

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
President Trump is now under investigation for potential obstruction of justice.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election has now widened to include the president.
The probe reportedly zeroed in on Trump after he fired then–FBI director James Comey in May, who testified last week. "I was fired because of the Russia investigation ... to change the way the Russia investigation was being conducted," Comey said. "That is a very big deal."
Trump and other officials have repeatedly denied that there was any collusion between his campaign and the Russian government, but an obstruction probe that focuses inward on the administration opens up a whole new front of legal and political risks for the president.
James Comey’s plan seems to have worked out like he hoped.
WE'RE KEEPING AN EYE ON
A US congressman, a Capitol Police officer, a lobbyist, and an aide were shot during a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning.
Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, and lobbyist Matt Mika remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire at a practice ahead of Thursday’scongressional baseball game for charity. An officer and Rep. Roger Williams were also injured.
The gunman, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital. Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina told BuzzFeed News that Hodgkinson asked whether those practicing on the field were Republicans or Democrats before opening fire. Facebook pages that appeared to belong to Hodgkinson showed multiple posts critical of Trump and supportive of Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The FBI is now leading the investigation into the shooting.
And a little extra
Trump sounded a note of unity following the shooting, reminding Americans that members of Congress and their staffers are patriotic. But while the president and vice president canceled events and Ivanka Trump echoed her father's words, others in Trump's orbit were quicker to assign blame to Democrats, the media, and an anti-Trump environment they feel contributed to the shooting.
Trump praised law enforcement’s swift response. Members of Congress say they received threats before and after the shooting. And here’s the misinformation going around about the shooting.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May is promising an investigation into the London fire.
London’s fire commissioner confirmed that the fire that tore through an apartment block in north Kensington on Wednesday morning has now been extinguished, and said it would be a “miracle” if there were any more survivors.
So far 17 people have been confirmed dead, with 17 still in critical condition in six hospitals across the city. Officials have been unable to confirm the number of people still missing.
May on Wednesday expressed her condolences for those affected by the “appalling tragedy” and said an investigation would determine if there are any lessons to be learned. Here’s everything you need to know.
QUICK THINGS TO KNOW
Impact: In the wake of a BuzzFeed News investigation, a judge is considering forcing MI6 to hand over secret files containing explosive intelligence that the Kremlin ordered the assassination of a Russian whistleblower on British soil.
US news: The Pentagon will be in charge of both troop numbers and strategy in Afghanistan. In response to the Flint water crisis, the Michigan attorney general has charged five state and city officials with involuntary manslaughter.
Uber: Early investor Freada Kapor Klein told BuzzFeed News that she sees an opportunity for the company to start over after allegations of sexual harassment. And an Uber without a CEO isn’t going public anytime soon.
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. And here’s how the Fed is going to slow down the economy and only left-wingers care.
Science: A big study of premature babies used broken oxygen monitors. Now a watchdog group says the scientists should have stopped it early.
In tech: Facebook has expanded its Safety Check feature, which means you'll be able to fundraise and give personal safety status updates, among other things. In order to modernize the Grammys, the Recording Academy will try online voting.
- Here’s the bizarre story of what happened after the internet decided this picture of a horse was porn.
