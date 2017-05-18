One Dead, 19 Injured After Car Strikes Pedestrians In New York's Times Square

A car struck pedestrians in New York City's Times Square on Thursday, authorities said, leaving one person dead.
Fire officials said on Twitter that at least 19 people were also injured in the crash at the corner of 45th Street and Broadway.
Images from the scene showed people lying on the street after the incident. A Reuters photograph showed a woman with a sheet draped over her body.
Eyewitness Nicholas Rose told BuzzFeed News he saw the car run through a yellow or red traffic light and hit pedestrians who were crossing the street.
Another eyewitness, Francisco, who is visiting from Argentina, told BuzzFeed News the car was moving about 60 miles per hour — fast for the congested area. He compared the car to a bowling ball hitting everything in its way. He took this photo:
Police told BuzzFeed News the suspected driver was in custody. Social media images showed a man being led away in handcuffs.
The Associated Press reported the driver was being tested for alcohol, and City Councilman Corey Johnson said witnesses said the man appeared drunk.
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos, Tasneem Nashrulla, and David Mack contributed to this report.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
Contact BuzzFeed News at maggie.schultz+news@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.