At Least Two People Have Died After A Vehicle Rammed Into A Crowd In Stockholm

What We Know So Far
- A vehicle rammed into a group of people in the major pedestrian street of Drottninggatan in the Swedish capital on Friday afternoon, police said. At least two people have died.
- The truck then crashed into the Åhlens City department store.
- Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said “all indications” are that the incident was a terror attack.
- The incident has resulted in “a large number of wounded,” according to the Swedish Security Service. Images from the scene show people lying on the ground, with some covered with sheets.
- The truck used in the attack was hijacked during a beer delivery to a restaurant earlier in the day, according to the brewery which owns the vehicle.
Updates
Brewery which owns the truck used in the attack says it was hijacked
The brewery which owns the truck used in Friday’s attack in Stockholm have told Swedish media the vehicle was hijacked.
Mårten Lyth, the communications director of Spendrups brewery, said the truck had been stolen during a restaurant delivery earlier in the day, according to Aftonbladet.
Lyth said the driver was about to unload when the vehicle was taken. He added the driver was unharmed, but in a state of shock and currently talking to police.
— Francis Whittaker
Stockholm police say no arrests have been made
Stockholm police have issued an update saying they have yet to make any arrests in relation to Friday’s attack.
Earlier reports had suggested an arrest had been made, and video circulated on social media purporting to be of a person being apprehended.
— Francis Whittaker
Witnesses describe scenes of chaos following Stockholm attack
Witnesses, speaking to local media, said they had seen people on the ground after the truck crashed.
Photographs from the scene also showed a number of people injured.
“There is total confusion, I do not know how many are injured, many people are totally shocked,” Leif Arnmar, who works in Ahlens department store, told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.
“We were in a store, it crashed into a window a few meters away,” another person told the Swedish broadcaster SVT, in a translation provided by The Guardian. “I heard glass breaking and screams. There are a lot of police and people everywhere.”
An eyewitness identified as Anna, speaking to the Aftonbladet newspaper, said: “I saw hundreds of people running. They ran for their lives — I turned and ran as well.”
Another called Durde, also speaking to Aftonbladet said: “The lorry just drove, full speed ahead, down Drottninggatan.”
Jan Granroth, who was shopping in the area, added: “We were inside a shoe store and heard noise. I looked out from the store to see this huge truck slam into the wall on the opposite side of the street.”
— Francis Whittaker and Rose Troup Buchanan
Stockholm’s central station evacuated
The central train station in Stockholm has been evacuated.
“Following today’s event, the police decided to evacuate the Central Station from approximately 16:15,” the statement on the website read. “We are awaiting further information from the police.”
Armed police were photographed entering the station, according to Expressen.
It comes shortly after police shut down all train travel into the city, and urged Swedes to stay at home and avoid the centre of Stockholm.
–Rose Troup Buchanan
“We have been attacked,” Swedish Prime Minister says, confirming 2 dead
All indications are that the truck crash in downtown Stockholm on Friday morning is an act of terrorism, Sweden’s prime minister has said, adding that at least two people are known to have died.
“We have been attacked,” said Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in remarks reported by Expressen and Aftonbladet.
Löfven said he had been informed by security officials that two people were confirmed dead.
He urged the public to be alert and heed police advice.
“Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones and the injured,” he said.
One person was said to have been arrested after the attack.
—David Mack
Stockholm police have urged people in the city to stay at home
Polisen uppmanar mÃ¤nniskor att stanna hemma och undvika city. Sprid detta till de ni kÃ¤nner. #stockholm— Polisen Stockholm (@polisen_sthlm)
Stockholm’s police have tweeted urging people in the Swedish capital to stay at home following Friday’s incident.
“Police urge people to stay home and avoid the city. Spread this to those you know,” the tweet read.
Another account said confirmed that trains in and out of the city had been temporarily halted, at the “urging” of police.
In an updated statement, police said that reports of gunfire in the area were not yet confirmed.
— Francis Whittaker and Rose Troup Buchanan
Swedish security agency calls truck incident an “attack”
Counter-terrorism officials in Sweden have called Friday’s truck crash in Stockholm an attack.
In a statement on their website, the Swedish Security Service said they were “conducting intensive intelligence work to identify the person or persons behind the attack.”
“There is a large number of wounded,” the statement read. “The Security Service is assisting the Police Department in the investigation underway.”
—David Mack
Pictures from the scene in central Stockholm have started to emerge
— Francis Whittaker and Laura Gallant
Police confirm truck incident and injuries
A truck has crashed into pedestrians in a busy shopping district in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.
In a statement, Swedish police confirmed people had been injured in an incident involving a truck in Drottninggatan street. The statement did not say how many people may have been hurt in the incident.
Drottninggatan is a large pedestrianized area in the centre of the capital city of Stockholm, popular with tourists.
A video posted on Twitter, apparently from a building near that street, shortly after 2pm GMT showed crowds running in panic.
–Rose Troup Buchanan