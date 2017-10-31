Several Dead After Truck Strikes People In Lower Manhattan

Several died Tuesday after a driver plowed a pickup truck into a bike and pedestrian path in lower Manhattan.

The New York City Police Department said on Twitter that the incident happened when a suspect drove his truck into the path on West St., a few blocks north of Chambers St. The truck struck multiple people on the path, the continued south until it hit another vehicle, police said.

The suspect then got out of the truck, displayed "imitation firearms" and was shot by police officers. The suspect was in custody, police reported.

Police said there were "several" fatalities, as well as "numerous people injured." The New York Times, CNN, and NBC all reported that six people were killed in the incident. Images from the scene showed at least one body lying near a sidewalk.