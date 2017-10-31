 back to top
Several Dead After Truck Strikes People In Lower Manhattan

New York City police said the truck hit people on a bike and pedestrian path, then continued on and hit another vehicle. Warning: Graphic images.

Martin Speechley / AP

Several died Tuesday after a driver plowed a pickup truck into a bike and pedestrian path in lower Manhattan.

The New York City Police Department said on Twitter that the incident happened when a suspect drove his truck into the path on West St., a few blocks north of Chambers St. The truck struck multiple people on the path, the continued south until it hit another vehicle, police said.

The suspect then got out of the truck, displayed "imitation firearms" and was shot by police officers. The suspect was in custody, police reported.

Police said there were "several" fatalities, as well as "numerous people injured." The New York Times, CNN, and NBC all reported that six people were killed in the incident. Images from the scene showed at least one body lying near a sidewalk.

 A police officer stands next to a body Tuesday in Manhattan.
Bebeto Matthews / AP

A police officer stands next to a body Tuesday in Manhattan.

Police advised people to avoid the area around Chambers St. and West St. Donald tweeted that the incident took place on the Westside Highway.

BuzzFeed News // Google Maps

Video purportedly from the scene also showed people lying on the ground, as well as mangled bicycles.

AlterAtYeshiva @alteratyeshiva

BREAKING: Multiple people ran over by a Car in #Manhattan multiple people injured.

A witness, Ramon Cruz, who spoke to WABC said on air that he saw the a man get out of his car "and he was screaming in the street."

"He look frustrated, panicked, confused," Cruz said. "From there, a whole bunch of customers started running past me, yelling, 'He's got a gun! He's got a gun!' I did not see any gun."

NBC News @NBCNews

PHOTO: Scene of incident in lower Manhattan, where multiple people are injured

Other images and video showed a significant police presence in the area, as well as what appeared to be a wrecked truck with a Home Depot logo on the hood. Home Depot told BuzzFeed News the company "is cooperating with authorities in their investigation."

Myles N. Miller @MylesMill

Paramedics removing victims from mangled school bus outside Stuyvesant High School

Max Guliani @maximusupinNYc

Thoughts and prayers to those affected in today's tragedy on the Hudson River Greenway!

Following the initial reports of the incident, New York council member Margaret Chin tweeted that she was "shocked and concerned."

Margaret S. Chin @CM_MargaretChin

Shocked and concerned by reports of a shooting at #StuyvesantHighSchool. Please avoid area if you can. Check @NYPDnews for updates

This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.

