Here’s What To Expect At Obama’s Farewell Address

President Obama is expected to talk about his legacy accomplishments, thank the American people, and offer his thoughts on the future when he delivers his farewell speech in Chicago Tuesday night.

Going back to Chicago for this historic moment is symbolic to Obama because Chicago is where it all started for him, where he was a young community organizer and where eight years ago he declared victory to become the country’s first black president.

Though still fine-tuning the address, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Monday that the President will “spend more time talking about what the President believes is necessary for us to confront the challenges that lie ahead.”



He will look to the importance of core American values like fairness and justice looking forward and will highlight the strength of diversity, according to Earnest.

The president will be accompanied by First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice Joe President Biden, and Dr. Jill Biden for the 9 p.m. speech.

On Monday, the White House released a short video where Obama reflected on his eight years in office. He said that the two things he will take away from the experience are that “change can happen” and the “fundamental goodness of the American people.”

Thousands of people braved freezing temperatures on Saturday trying to score tickets to the historic address that is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday at McCormick Place, according to the AP.

On Friday, First Lady Michelle Obama gave her last speech from the White House. She discussed highlights from her Reach Higher initiative, and also spoke on the role of school counselors. In her last words she said, “I hope I have made you proud.”



