Live Updates: Special Congressional Election In Georgia Expected To Be Close

What We Know So Far
- The seat was vacated by Tom Price, who left to become President Trump's health secretary.
- The GOP candidate, Karen Handel, is a conservative chamber of commerce figure with experience in government and in the private sector.
- Democrat Jon Ossoff is a 30-year-old former congressional aide and documentary filmmaker who must peel away Republican votes in order to win.
- The results are expected to be close. In the first vote, Ossoff won 48%, but his Republican challengers got a combined 51%, forcing the runoff.
- The election has become the most expensive congressional race in history, to the tune of more than $50 million.
- Democrats have thrown big money behind Ossoff because, unlike the special elections they lost this year in Kansas and Montana, the Georgia battle will test shifting demographics that could revive their party.
Updates
Karen Handel is keeping Donald Trump at arm’s length in Georgia's 6th District
You could count on one hand the red "Make America Great Again" baseball caps in the crowd here Saturday at a get-out-the-vote rally for Karen Handel, who is in danger of being the first Republican since the 1970s to lose in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
At least two of the hats sat atop the heads of voters from the nearby 14th District. And that summed up rather neatly the struggle Handel and her GOP allies face.
They need to keep Donald Trump close. Just not too close.
— Henry J. Gomez
Special election in Georgia is a high stakes race for Republicans
Tuesday's election in this collection of Atlanta suburbs is the closest thing the Republican Party faces this year to a must-win congressional race — because if it can't win this one, it may be hard for the GOP to find strong candidates for other seats.
Voters here are classic suburban Republicans: They make good money and are highly educated, if not entirely wedded to the irreverent politics of the Republican president, Donald Trump. The GOP candidate, Karen Handel, is a conservative chamber-of-commerce figure from central casting, with experience in government and in the private sector.
And if she can't win a district like this, what Republican can? That's a question that will bounce around Washington and state party offices on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning if Handel loses to Democrat Jon Ossoff. Some believe the party's candidate recruitment efforts could take a hit in similar districts. Others fear a loss would prompt establishment-wing incumbents in swing seats — many of whom are already dreading the thought of running for re-election with Trump in the White House — to retire.
"It sends a message nationally that a pattern is developing," a Georgia GOP operative, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, told BuzzFeed News. "In districts where Republicans rely on moderate Republicans and independents to get over 50%, this would be a warning bell, for sure. And it would show Georgia beginning to emerge as a purple state if Ossoff wins."
—Henry J. Gomez