Live Updates: Republican Effort To Repeal Obamacare Dies In The Senate

The Republican effort to repeal Obamacare keeps flatlining while the White House continues to grapple with Russia investigation.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

What We Know So Far

  • The Republican-led effort to replace Obamacare failed Monday night after two more conservative senators said they would not support it.
  • On Tuesday, three Republican senators also said they would not vote on an alternative to simply repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement, effectively dooming that proposal.
  • President Trump on Tuesday told reporters he was disappointed in the outcome, adding that "we're probably in that position where we'll let Obamacare fail" before trying to draft a fix or replacement.
  • Also on Tuesday, the White House continued to be hounded by the ongoing Russia investigation after an eighth person was identified as having taken part in a Trump Tower meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr. in 2016: a US-based employee of a Russian real estate company.

Updates

Now even the Republican plan to just repeal Obamacare is dead

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill.
Andrew Harnik / AP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill.

The Republican effort to repeal Obamacare died midday Tuesday.

The latest GOP effort is now doomed after three Republican senators announced they would vote against a procedural measure to repeal Obamacare. Sen. John McCain is in his home state of Arizona recovering from a medical procedure, leaving Republicans at least two votes short.

Senate leadership had already started from scratch just hours earlier. When months of trying to craft a replacement plan for Obamacare fell apart Monday night, Republicans made a last-ditch attempt to save their bill by bringing up a straight repeal of Obamacare instead, while giving Congress a two-year window to pass a replacement plan.

That bill had already passed in 2015, but was vetoed by President Obama. Conservatives largely endorsed the plan, but moderates killed it by midday Tuesday.

Read more here.

—Paul McLeod

