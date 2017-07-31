Live Updates: Trump Got A New Chief Of Staff Today And He's Still Tweeting About Health Care

Here's what's happening in DC this week:
- Retired Gen. John Kelly was sworn in as the president's new chief of staff Monday after the nation learned Reince Priebus was ousted in a series of Trump tweets on Friday. His new role could set off an interesting domino effect.
- Here's what you need to know about Kelly. (Also, for your Twitter @-ing purposes, this is not the John Kelly you are looking for.)
- Trump reportedly hopes Kelly can establish some control over the warring factions of the White House — like new communications director Anthony Scaramucci saying last week that Steve Bannon is trying to "suck is own cock." But ultimately that'll be up to Trump himself.
- Russia over the weekend ordered the United States to reduce its diplomatic staffing by 733 people, retaliation after Congress passed sanctions against the government that Trump — who is trying to court Moscow — said he intends to sign because he sort of politically has to.
- Trump has been tweeting all weekend and Monday about the Senate continuing to push for a health care overhaul after a bill died in dramatic fashion last week. He's threatened to remove federal subsidies for insurance markets and members of Congress if they don't pass new legislation. He's also calling for the rules of the Senate to be overhauled.
Updates
On Twitter this morning, Trump this morning continued his weekend comments about health care and the economy.
Here, Trump is continuing his threat to remove federal subsidies of insurance companies and of Congressional health care plans under Obamacare.
John Kelly’s move to the White House could start a domino effect
The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, retired General John Kelly, will be the new White House chief of staff starting Monday.
In the calmest of administrations at any time, this would raise questions about what such a decision would mean for the White House and DHS. But in an administration already rife with firings, departures, policy changes, and surprise announcements, Kelly’s new move could end up producing wide-ranging effects from a series of simple decisions — like who will run DHS now.
About two hours after Trump sent his tweet announcing Kelly’s move to the White House, DHS announced that Elaine Duke, the Senate-confirmed deputy secretary of DHS, will become acting secretary on Monday.
This follows the succession order in place at the department — which then-President Obama signed in December 2016.
Although Trump nominated Duke, there’s no reason to believe that he ever believed that she would be — even temporarily — running the department. (See, for example, his attacks on Rod “Baltimore (but not actually)” Rosenstein, who he nominated to serve as No. 2 at the Justice Department without apparently knowing much about him.) Duke has worked in DHS under presidents of both parties, and appears to be generally respected by those who know her work.
Trump, though, could end up appointing someone besides Duke to run the department — including, yes, Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
—Chris Geidner
McCain wasn't expected to kill Republicans' health care plan. Here's why he did.
As John McCain walked into the Senate at midnight on Thursday, reporters asked him how he would vote on an imminent make-or-break vote on the Republican health plan. His response: “Watch the show.”
And what a show it was. After an hour of desperate, last-minute lobbying by Republican leadership failed, McCain strutted to the center of the Senate floor, held his hand in the air to grab a clerk’s attention, then swung his thumb downward in a no vote. With a literal flick of his wrist, McCain killed the Obamacare repeal plan his party had struggled for six months to keep alive.
The other two no votes were already known. Susan Collins of Maine had long been vocal about her opposition to the plan since the Senate started took up health care, citing its cuts to Medicaid and removal of protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski had kept her cards closer to her chest but was well known to oppose the GOP plan over Medicaid cuts, defunding Planned Parenthood and other issues. Throughout the week Senate Republicans spent voting on various leadership-backed health care plans, Murkowski and Collins lined up to oppose them.
All eyes were on the final vote, which they were also expected to oppose, but it was unclear if Collins and Murkowski had a third Republican to go along with them.
Few people expected McCain to be the one to join them.
—Paul McLeod