This Squirrel Gets Her Own Special Ice Cream Cones And It's Too Damn Cute

This is Putter. She is currently living her best life because she gets free, custom-made mini ice cream cones not once, but twice every day.

It all started about a year ago when Pam Martin noticed a little squirrel hanging around Fantasy Isle Ice Cream and Mini Golf, a shop she and her husband own in Holden Beach, North Carolina.

"A woman came back into the shop and said that she offered the squirrel a little bit of her cone and she took the whole thing," Martin told BuzzFeed News, explaining how Putter the ice-cream eating squirrel came to be. "So obviously we gave her a new cone but the little thing kept coming back for more and that's how we met Putter."

The Martin's eventually named the gregarious gray squirrel Putter and began making her her own tiny ice cream cones. Vanilla is her favorite flavor, by the way.

"We didn't want her to have the regular ones because there's too much sugar in them," Martin said, adding that they've had to switch her over to sugar-free ice cream because they were worried she would become diabetic.

It's chill though, because that flavor has nuts in it.