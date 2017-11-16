Trump Is Allowing Hunters To Import Elephant Trophies Back To The US

The Trump administration will again allow hunters to import the heads of elephants killed in two African countries back to the United States, reversing an Obama-era ban and furthering the administration's efforts to promote hunting.



The US Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed the decision Wednesday in a statement to BuzzFeed News, a day after announcing the reversal at a forum in Africa.

“Legal, well-regulated sport hunting as part of a sound management program can benefit the conservation of certain species by providing incentives to local communities to conserve the species and by putting much-needed revenue back into conservation,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

At the African Wildlife Consultative Forum, co-hosted by Tanzania and Safari Club International Foundation, the US Fish and Wildlife Service reported that it made "positive enhancement findings" proving that legally hunting elephants in Zimbabwe and Zambia would have a positive impact on wildlife in the region.

“These positive findings for Zimbabwe and Zambia demonstrate that the Fish and Wildlife Service recognizes that hunting is beneficial to wildlife and that these range countries know how to manage their elephant populations,” said SCI President Paul Babaz. “We appreciate the efforts of the Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior to remove barriers to sustainable use conservation for African wildlife.”



Although African elephants are listed as an endangered species, the US government will enable hunters to kill the animals and import their trophies if there is proof the sport helps conserve the species. After some review, the agency said it had determined "well-regulated sport hunting" would actually help preserve the species and funnel resources back into conservation efforts

In 2014, the Obama administration curtailed elephant trophy imports as part of an initiative to protect elephants, whose populations were alarmingly declining, targeted for wildlife trafficking and ivory. As a result, officials in Zimbabwe and Zambia bolstered efforts to combat poaching and enact stricter systems to keep track of permits and quotas.

The Safari Club and the National Rifle Association, which challenged the ban in court, are celebrating the reversal and praising the Trump administration for recognizing the importance of "sound scientific wildlife management."

“By lifting the import ban on elephant trophies in Zimbabwe and Zambia the Trump Administration underscored, once again, the importance of sound scientific wildlife management and regulated hunting to the survival and enhancement of game species in this country and worldwide,” Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement.

Americans pay thousands of dollars to embark on African hunting voyages to kill animals, a practice that garnered intense controversy and outrage after a Minnesota dentist killed Cecil the lion in 2015

However, it is a beloved sport for several members of the Trump administration, including the president's son, who famously ditched secret service in September to go on a hunting trip in the Canadian wilderness and, in March, called the sport "a great way to see the world" in a New York Times interview. Photos of him holding an elephant's tail he had just severed outraged animal rights groups.

