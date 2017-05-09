This Woman's Viral Twitter Thread Started A Conversation About Homelessness

Lying on a thin mattress flanked by about 50 other homeless women Saturday night, Heather Snow started tweeting about conditions at the Portland, Oregon, shelter where she has been living for the past four months.

"Don't donate to the Salvation Army," her now-viral Twitter thread begins. In a series of tweets, she went on to describe callous treatment, including verbal abuse, by shelter staff, and accuse the Salvation Army of failing to provide clean facilities and basic services.

In direct messages with BuzzFeed News Sunday, Snow, who is transgender, said she has been homeless on and off for five years due to depression, anxiety, and a debilitating back injury that she said makes keeping a job difficult.

She tweeted Saturday to share her hurt and frustrated over how women, and trans women in particular, were being treated at the Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter in Portland, where she's been staying for the past four months.

Out of the hundred or so women currently at the shelter, Snow estimated that only a handful are transgender. She said they are often picked on by other women and by the staff.

"I've also seen cis women in here literally sit at a round table and conspire how to have trans women they don't like thrown out of this place," she wrote, adding that she was barred from the shelter for 60 days for allegedly asking another woman a question out of turn, a harsher punishment than normally applied.

Brandi Beckett, who recently left the shelter after staying several months, confirmed Snow's account, saying that she too had witnessed hostility towards trans women.

"Three-quarters of my friends at that shelter are trans and I saw how they were treated," Beckett told BuzzFeed News. "I heard a staff call one trans women 'Big Frida.' There was just a lot of emotional abuse."