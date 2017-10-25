This Police Officer Took An 8-Year-Old Out For His Birthday Because No One Picked Him Up From School

When Wisconsin police officer Darryl Robinson got the call from Howe Elementary School on Monday, he was reminded of a captain who bought him candy from a gas station on his birthday when he was about five- or six-years-old.

"He always checked in on me after that and was always there if I needed to talk to someone and that's why I wanted to become a police officer," said Robinson, 28, who is now an officer with the Green Bay Police Department, the same agency as the former captain the first met more than 20 years ago. "I wanted to be able to connect with people on that level in my community as my career."

The call was regarding an elementary school student who had no one to pick him up from school. Staff told Robinson that his mother was in jail and she had removed other family members from the emergency contact list, meaning officials had to involve police. It was also the boy's birthday — he had just turned eight-years-old.

Robinson said he had met the boy before when he responded to a child custody dispute between his grandmother and mother, who he says is currently incarcerated for a parole violation.



"There was a lot of conflict between the family but he's a happy, honest kid and easy to talk to," Robinson said. "He has a good head on his shoulders despite what's been going on."

Katie Cahoon-Sukow, the school counselor, said Howe Elementary could not comment on the story due to privacy reasons.



After getting permission from his grandfather, who was babysitting the boy's other siblings and couldn't pick him up due to an injury, Robinson strapped him into the police car, drove him around, gave him some Green Bay Packer cards, and took him to McDonald's.

"He was in good spirits and was really excited when he got his Happy Meal, they still put the toys in there," the officer said. "He thought it was cool to ride in the squad car and seemed happy to have an afternoon like that."