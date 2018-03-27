The Trump Administration Will Put A Citizenship Question On The 2020 Census

The Trump administration announced Monday that it will include a controversial question about citizenship status on the 2020 Census, bringing back a query that has not appeared on the decennial survey since 1950.

The move, announced in a letter from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, sparked an immediate backlash among Democrats and human rights groups, who said it would reduce response rates and adversely affect states with large immigrant populations.

The decision to include citizenship question came at the request of the US Department of Justice, which said in December it needed the information to better enforce the Voting Rights Act, arguing that it needed citizenship status data to more aptly guard against racial discrimination in voting.

The Commerce Department ultimately agreed.



"Having citizenship data at the census block level will permit more effective enforcement of the VRA," the department said Monday. Ross, it said, "determined that obtaining complete and accurate information to meet this legitimate government purpose outweighed the limited potential adverse impacts."



Democrats and civil rights groups lambasted the decision, painting it as another tool the Trump administration could wield to intimidate and single out immigrant communities, as well as pull money and influence away from the states where those immigrants live.



Mi Familia Vota, which helps register Latino voters, explained that the move could have lasting, rippling effects on communities at the local level, such as pulling resources away from healthcare and education, and even on legislative redistricting.

"Adding a citizenship question may deter participation from immigrant households, that are largely in poor neighborhoods, thus stripping these communities of the scant funds they receive," said Ben Monterroso, executive director of Mi Familia Vota, which works to register Latino voters.

"The President cannot demonize immigrants, threaten them with deportations and family separation, and then expect them to trust the government with sensitive information," he said. "This question is being added to ignore our presence, but you cannot ignore our contributions."

Late Monday night, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra declared that he would file a lawsuit against the administration over its decision to add the citizenship question, calling it "illegal."

