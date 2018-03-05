The South Is Having A Heart Attack Over This Photo Of Brooklyn Barbecue

On Sunday morning, Munchies posed a profound, thought-provoking question: "Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world?" The question was accompanied by a very stark photo of said Brooklyn barbeque.
The story delves into how renowned Brooklyn-based restaurant Fette Sau has sparked a BBQ movement that veers away from the Southern style, which the writer claims is now "spreading, very quickly and without warning, to every fucking corner of the world."
Well, people on Twitter saw the photo of this barbecue situation and had a fucking heart attack.
I mean full-on code red.
Southerners sounded the alarm: "Who did this!??"
"BBQ EMERGENCY: As a native Texan, I almost feel ashamed for looking at this picture..."
"Bless y'alls hearts if y'all think this is anything closely resembling BBQ," wrote a user named Dolly who suggested it was actually a photo of "a tray of food served at a prison."
Someone else attested to this.
Another person said his family would "laugh out loud" if this plate of food was put in front of them.
Alarmed Americans quickly starting responding with photos of what "a BBQ plate should look like."
Plates filled to the brim with pork, brisket, beans, cornbread, mac-and-cheese, all covered in BBQ sauce soon filled the thread.
Texans obviously had a big laugh and also declared the Munchies photo an abomination.
The hullabaloo over the Brooklyn barbecue even united staunch barbeque partisans, who set aside the age-old debate over whether the Kansas City style is better than Texas 'cue. That's how seriously offended everyone was.
The trendy, aesthetically-pleasing plate obviously got meme'd.
With people turning basic, gross-looking food into haughty, aggrandized dishes.
(But like what the actual F is this, Cleveland!?!?!)
Bagel bite pizzas are truly a delicacy, IMO.
Others were inspired by the "sophisticated" and "subtle complexities" of Brooklyn BBQ and created their own masterpieces.
Too real.
In the end, Munchies had a good laugh.
And we were reminded that even though we are a large, diverse country that disagrees on many issues, we can still come together as Americans when someone fucks with barbecue.
