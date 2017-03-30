Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. LGBT
  13. Life
  14. Music
  15. Nifty
  16. Parents
  17. Podcasts
  18. Politics
  19. Puzzles
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. Weekend
  30. World

SpaceX Is About To Relaunch A Rocket Into Space For The First Time

SpaceX is attempting to make history (again) by relaunching a Falcon 9 rocket back into space Thursday.

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Nasa / Getty Images

If at first you do succeed, try, try again. That's what SpaceX is attempting with its Falcon 9 rocket relaunch on Thursday night, marking the industry's first attempt at shooting a used rocket back into space.

This Falcon 9 rocket, which successfully launched and landed in April 2016, has been spending the last year getting refurbished for its next mission.

Static fire test complete. Targeting Thursday, March 30 for Falcon 9 launch of SES-10.
SpaceX @SpaceX

Static fire test complete. Targeting Thursday, March 30 for Falcon 9 launch of SES-10.

Reply Retweet Favorite

SpaceX made history in 2012 when the Falcon 9 successfully delivered cargo to the International Space Station, the first commercial company to do so.

Musk's company has successfully landed eight out of 13 rocket attempts since December 2015, and if Thursday's launch goes off with a bang, it could be a financial game changer for the aerospace industry.

"If one can figure out how to effectively reuse rockets just like airplanes, the cost of access to space will be reduced by as much as a factor of a hundred," Musk has said, meaning his company could eventually offer launches at a 30% discount.

SpaceX competitor Blue Origin, founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has successfully launched, landed, and relaunched a vehicle multiple times.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

SpaceX will be attempting to relaunch its rocket into space at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida between 6:27 p.m. and 8:57 p.m. ET.

Falcon 9 and SES-10 vertical on Kennedy Space Center’s historic Pad 39A. Launch window opens at 6:27pm EDT, 10:27pm… https://t.co/NzXdgjm2U7
SpaceX @SpaceX

Falcon 9 and SES-10 vertical on Kennedy Space Center’s historic Pad 39A. Launch window opens at 6:27pm EDT, 10:27pm… https://t.co/NzXdgjm2U7

Reply Retweet Favorite

So far there's a 70% chance that weather conditions will be favorable, according to Patrick Air Force Base.

You can watch the whole thing go down live right here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

SpaceX Has Successfully Landed A Rocket For The First Time

https://www.buzzfeed.com/alexkasprak/spacex-has-successfully-landed-a-rocket-for-the-first-time

Ready To Die? Elon Musk Has A Plan To Send You To Mars

https://www.buzzfeed.com/priya/elon-musk-spacex-there-will-be-pizza-on-mars

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews