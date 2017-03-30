SpaceX Is About To Relaunch A Rocket Into Space For The First Time

If at first you do succeed, try, try again. That's what SpaceX is attempting with its Falcon 9 rocket relaunch on Thursday night, marking the industry's first attempt at shooting a used rocket back into space.

This Falcon 9 rocket, which successfully launched and landed in April 2016, has been spending the last year getting refurbished for its next mission.

SpaceX made history in 2012 when the Falcon 9 successfully delivered cargo to the International Space Station, the first commercial company to do so.

Musk's company has successfully landed eight out of 13 rocket attempts since December 2015, and if Thursday's launch goes off with a bang, it could be a financial game changer for the aerospace industry.

"If one can figure out how to effectively reuse rockets just like airplanes, the cost of access to space will be reduced by as much as a factor of a hundred," Musk has said, meaning his company could eventually offer launches at a 30% discount.