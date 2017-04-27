People Trolled Trump's New "Criminal Alien" Hotline With Reports Of Space Aliens

Wouldn't it be a shame if millions of people called this hotline to report their encounters with aliens of the UFO-… https://t.co/IjouEnR5hv

After the announcement, it didn't take long for people to realize that the Trump administration launched this new "criminal alien" crack down campaign on #AlienDay. So naturally people got an idea...

1-855-48-VOICE I plan on calling every day to report how badly these green aliens from outer space are treating me. How about you?

The internet, obviously, heeded the call. People started sharing the hotline's number, telling others to call and report how they've been victimized by space aliens.

If any of you need to report space aliens to our government, please call their hotline: 1-855-48-VOICE. Here are so… https://t.co/o6RcozchQb

Alexander McCoy, a Marine Corps veteran, told BuzzFeed News he called the hotline Wednesday afternoon to report that he had been abducted by a UFO. He said he was on hold for about 20 minutes before speaking with someone, who asked him if he was calling to report a crime committed by an illegal alien.

When asked what the crime was, McCoy told the operator he had been abducted by a UFO and the operator hung up on him.

McCoy, a member of the activist group Common Defense, said he came up with the idea because he noticed #AlienDay was trending on Twitter and thought it might "be a catchy way to fight back against the "Trump administration's use of bigoted language and racist stereotypes of criminality."

"I think it's powerful to see the response there's been. I think there are a lot of people who have been searching for something they can do to speak out, and I'm glad that so many people are showing solidarity with the immigrant community," he said.