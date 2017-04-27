Sections

People Trolled Trump's New "Criminal Alien" Hotline With Reports Of Space Aliens

The government is not amused. "There are certainly more constructive ways to make one’s opinions heard," said one very not pleased immigration agency.

Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Trump administration officials on Wednesday launched a new office called VOICE to assist victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants as part of the president's executive order to curtail illegal immigration.

As part of the VOICE office, immigration officials also established a hotline where "people impacted by crimes committed by illegal aliens" could receive support.

The hotline, however, is not intended for reporting crimes.

After the announcement, it didn't take long for people to realize that the Trump administration launched this new "criminal alien" crack down campaign on #AlienDay. So naturally people got an idea...

The internet, obviously, heeded the call. People started sharing the hotline's number, telling others to call and report how they've been victimized by space aliens.

The cone-heads were referenced.

As were those damn muggles.

One person said they were reporting Superman, as well as "rude Sasquatch, unleashed Texas Blue Hounds, and a Goblin army."

Others said they were calling to report an illegal alien impersonating the president.

Alexander McCoy, a Marine Corps veteran, told BuzzFeed News he called the hotline Wednesday afternoon to report that he had been abducted by a UFO. He said he was on hold for about 20 minutes before speaking with someone, who asked him if he was calling to report a crime committed by an illegal alien.

When asked what the crime was, McCoy told the operator he had been abducted by a UFO and the operator hung up on him.

McCoy, a member of the activist group Common Defense, said he came up with the idea because he noticed #AlienDay was trending on Twitter and thought it might "be a catchy way to fight back against the "Trump administration's use of bigoted language and racist stereotypes of criminality."

"I think it's powerful to see the response there's been. I think there are a lot of people who have been searching for something they can do to speak out, and I'm glad that so many people are showing solidarity with the immigrant community," he said.

Another caller, Lisa P., told BuzzFeed News she dialed the hotline to report being victimized by first lady Melania Trump and it did not go over so well.

"The guy I spoke to kind of cut me off and asked if I was calling about the first lady and I said, 'how did you guess?'" and he hung up on me," she said.

Like McCoy, people said they were on hold for sometime before getting through.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told BuzzFeed News the hotlines were "tied up by hoax callers."

"There are certainly more constructive ways to make one’s opinions heard than to prevent legitimate victims of crime from receiving the information and resources they seek because the lines are tied up by hoax callers," an ICE spokesperson said.

"We will adjust resources, if necessary, to ensure that the victims for whom this office and hotline is intended get the info and resources they need."

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

