Photos Show Parkland Students And Parents Returning To School For The First Time Since The Shooting

Returning back to campus today was hard. To the 17 beautiful people we lost, I love you.

Hundreds of students and families walked through the gates of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Sunday for the first time since a gunman shot and killed 17 teenagers and teachers on Valentine's Day.

Carrying flowers, dressed as angels, and wearing burgundy Eagles shirts, members of the Parkland community visited the high school campus for a “reunification” day on Sunday. Supported by counselors, teachers, and staff, students walked back into their classrooms to gather the textbooks and backpacks they left behind while running for their lives during the shooting, the Miami Herald reported.

Here are some images from their emotional return.