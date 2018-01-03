A "Bomb Cyclone" Winter Storm Is Coming And People Are Freaking The F Out

This 6 AM PST temperature map shows bitter cold across much of the Lower 48. The only mild conditions exist across… https://t.co/zu6QbbHdsY

Hi there. Happy 2018. Basically, the entire United States has turned into Siberia, people are losing their damn minds, and it's forecast to get much, much colder.

i’m done with winter. i’m done with being cold. i’m done brushing off my car every time i wanna go somewhere. im do… https://t.co/L1JeeypRBg

Almost half of America woke up to temperatures below zero. We want to know how cold is it where you are and how are… https://t.co/rVdpubkuaR

#FrozenAmerica it is so cold here my husband can make his own "snotsicles"

These iceballs that form on the shores of freezing lakes in Michigan and Estonia are superweird and beautiful.… https://t.co/h3Ol1KGhPQ

Forecasters are projecting that places in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida could see snow. It's been four years since the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Florida.

It's literally frozen hell. But WAIT. Because this is the world we live in, it's going to get even colder. Much colder. An unusually powerful winter storm named Grayson is slated to smack the east coast this week, causing millions of people to question why they are not living in California.