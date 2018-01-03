A "Bomb Cyclone" Winter Storm Is Coming And People Are Freaking The F Out

Hi there. Happy 2018. Basically, the entire United States has turned into Siberia, people are losing their damn minds, and it's forecast to get much, much colder.
A short recap:
Literally everything is freezing.
Like the ocean.
Waves are freezing in place.
So is snot.
Thick blizzards are causing massive pileups.
Cars are now ice hills.
Sharks are freezing to death.
Elk were caught in freezing water.
There are ICEBALLS on the shore. I'm sorry. This is insane.
States like Texas, Louisiana, and South Carolina are recording temperatures lower than Alaska.
Forecasters are projecting that places in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida could see snow. It's been four years since the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Florida.
Jacksonville, Florida, is colder than Anchorage, Alaska.
It's literally frozen hell. But WAIT. Because this is the world we live in, it's going to get even colder. Much colder. An unusually powerful winter storm named Grayson is slated to smack the east coast this week, causing millions of people to question why they are not living in California.
What's more — because there's always MOAR — experts are calling this winter hurricane a "bomb cyclone" brought on by rapidly falling pressures, which will bring mind-numbing cold to a large swath of the country.
I'm sorry, wut.
Anyway, people are mildly panicking.
Taking it really well.
And just when you thought things might be looking up...
...a bomb cyclone of snow brings ice INSIDE your windows.
It's getting dire out there.
No.
And I leave you with this glass-half-full take. Good luck to the 92% of you not in California — we'll be thinking of you.
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
