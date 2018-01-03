 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

A "Bomb Cyclone" Winter Storm Is Coming And People Are Freaking The F Out

Because who doesn't love a snow hurricane.

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Hi there. Happy 2018. Basically, the entire United States has turned into Siberia, people are losing their damn minds, and it's forecast to get much, much colder.

This 6 AM PST temperature map shows bitter cold across much of the Lower 48. The only mild conditions exist across… https://t.co/zu6QbbHdsY
NWS San Diego @NWSSanDiego

This 6 AM PST temperature map shows bitter cold across much of the Lower 48. The only mild conditions exist across… https://t.co/zu6QbbHdsY

Reply Retweet Favorite

A short recap:

i’m done with winter. i’m done with being cold. i’m done brushing off my car every time i wanna go somewhere. im do… https://t.co/L1JeeypRBg
meg @meaganwalker_

i’m done with winter. i’m done with being cold. i’m done brushing off my car every time i wanna go somewhere. im do… https://t.co/L1JeeypRBg

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Literally everything is freezing.

Almost half of America woke up to temperatures below zero. We want to know how cold is it where you are and how are… https://t.co/rVdpubkuaR
The Weather Channel @weatherchannel

Almost half of America woke up to temperatures below zero. We want to know how cold is it where you are and how are… https://t.co/rVdpubkuaR

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like the ocean.

Greetings from Far Rockaway WHERE THE ACTUAL OCEAN IS FREEZING
Sydette @Blackamazon

Greetings from Far Rockaway WHERE THE ACTUAL OCEAN IS FREEZING

Reply Retweet Favorite

Waves are freezing in place.

Jan 2, 2018 - Lake Thunderbird, OK - Cool ice formations from waves splashing over the branches and freezing. #okwx
Basehunters Chasing @Basehunters

Jan 2, 2018 - Lake Thunderbird, OK - Cool ice formations from waves splashing over the branches and freezing. #okwx

Reply Retweet Favorite

So is snot.

#FrozenAmerica it is so cold here my husband can make his own "snotsicles"
Pam Smith @PamSmit81893423

#FrozenAmerica it is so cold here my husband can make his own "snotsicles"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thick blizzards are causing massive pileups.

JUST IN: Video of ~100 car pileup on I-90 outside #Buffalo - shot by Kadire Flowers
Stephen Marth @StephenMarth

JUST IN: Video of ~100 car pileup on I-90 outside #Buffalo - shot by Kadire Flowers

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Cars are now ice hills.

Intersection of S. Wolfe &amp; E. Lombard St. in #Baltimore...drivable but tricky. Some vehicles caked in ice. 😳❄️ #GMM2
Erick Ferris @erick_ferris

Intersection of S. Wolfe &amp; E. Lombard St. in #Baltimore...drivable but tricky. Some vehicles caked in ice. 😳❄️ #GMM2

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sharks are freezing to death.

It's so cold in Massachusetts that sharks are freezing to death: https://t.co/zo9Xx3Xqb4
Only In Boston @OnlyInBOS

It's so cold in Massachusetts that sharks are freezing to death: https://t.co/zo9Xx3Xqb4

Reply Retweet Favorite

Elk were caught in freezing water.

Wyoming state officials and dozens of volunteers join forces to rescue several elk trapped on thin ice, pulling som… https://t.co/w6oLmWXa36
ABC News @ABC

Wyoming state officials and dozens of volunteers join forces to rescue several elk trapped on thin ice, pulling som… https://t.co/w6oLmWXa36

Reply Retweet Favorite

There are ICEBALLS on the shore. I'm sorry. This is insane.

These iceballs that form on the shores of freezing lakes in Michigan and Estonia are superweird and beautiful.… https://t.co/h3Ol1KGhPQ
David Plotz @davidplotz

These iceballs that form on the shores of freezing lakes in Michigan and Estonia are superweird and beautiful.… https://t.co/h3Ol1KGhPQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

States like Texas, Louisiana, and South Carolina are recording temperatures lower than Alaska.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com
Advertisement

Forecasters are projecting that places in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida could see snow. It's been four years since the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Florida.

Tallahassee under a Winter Storm Warning in North Florida as freezing rain, sleet, and snow intensifies by early We… https://t.co/D94jx5pTG7
Ryan Maue | weather.us @RyanMaue

Tallahassee under a Winter Storm Warning in North Florida as freezing rain, sleet, and snow intensifies by early We… https://t.co/D94jx5pTG7

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jacksonville, Florida, is colder than Anchorage, Alaska.

#2018 is already weird. #Florida #Winter
Brian Chojnacki @BroadcastingBri

#2018 is already weird. #Florida #Winter

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's literally frozen hell. But WAIT. Because this is the world we live in, it's going to get even colder. Much colder. An unusually powerful winter storm named Grayson is slated to smack the east coast this week, causing millions of people to question why they are not living in California.

What's more — because there's always MOAR — experts are calling this winter hurricane a "bomb cyclone" brought on by rapidly falling pressures, which will bring mind-numbing cold to a large swath of the country.

All day Thursday meteorologists are going to be glued to the new GOES-East satellite watching a truly amazing extra… https://t.co/EBPlt59Mwk
Ryan Maue | weather.us @RyanMaue

All day Thursday meteorologists are going to be glued to the new GOES-East satellite watching a truly amazing extra… https://t.co/EBPlt59Mwk

Reply Retweet Favorite

I'm sorry, wut.

So, if central central pressure of a LOW drops twice the rate of "bombogenesis" is that "hyper-bombogenesis"?? GFS… https://t.co/nW7aCV4Lxd
Tom Niziol @TomNiziol

So, if central central pressure of a LOW drops twice the rate of "bombogenesis" is that "hyper-bombogenesis"?? GFS… https://t.co/nW7aCV4Lxd

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Anyway, people are mildly panicking.

No, but for real. How am I supposed to deal with a storm called "Bomb Cyclone?" HOW DOES ONE PREPARE? There ain't e… https://t.co/Ak74hix986
Certified Black Woman. @thepbg

No, but for real. How am I supposed to deal with a storm called "Bomb Cyclone?" HOW DOES ONE PREPARE? There ain't e… https://t.co/Ak74hix986

Reply Retweet Favorite

Taking it really well.

@njdotcom DO I NEED TO BUILD A SHELTER?bomb cyclone, oh my god.
theboman @BoAllen517

@njdotcom DO I NEED TO BUILD A SHELTER?bomb cyclone, oh my god.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And just when you thought things might be looking up...

*looking at 2018 planner* January 1: A new year! Good things around the corner! :) January 2: Buy groceries before bomb cyclone hits
Tom Vellner @tomgvellner

*looking at 2018 planner* January 1: A new year! Good things around the corner! :) January 2: Buy groceries before bomb cyclone hits

Reply Retweet Favorite

...a bomb cyclone of snow brings ice INSIDE your windows.

#FrozenAmerica Condensation on the window? Nope how about ice on the inside of the window instead!!! #ilwx… https://t.co/rFsRhbUSAr
William M-R @Twc_William

#FrozenAmerica Condensation on the window? Nope how about ice on the inside of the window instead!!! #ilwx… https://t.co/rFsRhbUSAr

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's getting dire out there.

I’m freezing to death on this train &amp; the dude next to me is straight up watching porn on his phone. At least one o… https://t.co/bD8AV66YiZ
The Sassiest Semite @LittleMissLizz

I’m freezing to death on this train &amp; the dude next to me is straight up watching porn on his phone. At least one o… https://t.co/bD8AV66YiZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

No.

when you resort to putting drinks in the refrigerator to keep them from freezing, it's too fucking cold
Marcus A Tomato (Very Hard) @EpicNameBro

when you resort to putting drinks in the refrigerator to keep them from freezing, it's too fucking cold

Reply Retweet Favorite

And I leave you with this glass-half-full take. Good luck to the 92% of you not in California — we'll be thinking of you.

a "bomb cyclone" sounds like a pretty cool way to leave this earth, bring it on https://t.co/N8fabBO5ub
Matt @mattwhitlockPM

a "bomb cyclone" sounds like a pretty cool way to leave this earth, bring it on https://t.co/N8fabBO5ub

Reply Retweet Favorite

People Are Tweeting About How Fucking Cold It Is Outside

buzzfeed.com

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement