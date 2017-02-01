Donald Trump’s Doctor Says He Takes A Drug To Help His Hair Grow

The president takes medication to bolster his hair growth, Trump’s longtime physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, told the New York Times. Finasteride, otherwise known as Propecia, is marketed to treat male-pattern baldness, and apparently works like a dream.
Bornstein told the Times he also took the drug and that it helped him “maintain his own shoulder-length hair.”
Last year, Gawker concluded Trump’s hair was likely a $60,000 weave, Men’s Health thought he was combing it over to hide something, and Jimmy Fallon made history by actually tousling it.
Bornstein said the president also takes antibiotics to help with rosacea, a statin for elevated blood cholesterol, and a daily baby aspirin to reduce the risk of a heart attack.
Bornstein and the White House did not immediately respond to questions on Trump’s hair-growth method.
At 70, Trump is the oldest president in US history. Bornstein shared a report in December claiming that Trump would be the healthiest president ever. His physical strength and stamina are “extraordinary,” Bornstein had said.
- The University of California, Berkeley went on lockdown late Wednesday night after protests against alt-right figure, Milo Yiannopoulos, turned violent.
- Trump reportedly threatened to send US troops into Mexico to take care of "bad hombres" in a call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.
- National Security Advisor Michael Flynn "officially" put Iran "on notice," after the country allegedly fired an illegal missile test. But it's unclear exactly what that statement means 🤔
- Beyoncé announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with twins 🚨 🎉
